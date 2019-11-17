Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo 125Ml

View more safety information
Possible side-effects This product can have side-effects like all medicines, although these don't affect everyone and are usually mild. Effects which may occur include: Swelling of the face, lips, mouth, tongue or throat which may cause difficulty in swallowing or breathing. Allergic reactions including itchy rash and sensitivity to light. Dry hair, hair loss, acne like breakouts or rash. Application site reactions including skin irritation, burning sensation, itching and dry scalp. Reporting of side-effects If you get any side-effects, talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse. This includes any possible side- effects not listed in this leaflet. You can also report side-effects directly via the Yellow Card Scheme at: www.mhra.gov.uk/yellowcard. By reporting side-effects you can help provide more information on the safety of this medicine. Keep out of the reach and sight of children. Do not use this product if you have Had a bad reaction to coal tar or any ingredients in this product. Inflamed or broken skin. A rare and severe form of psoriasis causing redness, inflammation and blistering of the skin (erythrodermic or pustular psoriasis). If any of the above applies talk to your doctor or pharmacist. Special Warnings about the product: Avoid contact with eyes Coal tar may cause your skin to react to sunlight after use, so you should avoid direct sunlight immediately after use. In rare cases, there may be temporary discolouration of blond, bleached or tinted hair. Pregnancy and Breast-feeding Do not use if you are pregnant or breast-feeding unless recommended by your doctor. Some of the ingredients can cause problems Methyl (E218) and Propyl (E216) parahydroxybenzoate may cause allergic reactions which could be delayed. Esters of benzoic acid, benzyl benzoate and butylated hydroxytoluene (E321) can mildly irritate the skin, eyes and mucous membranes.