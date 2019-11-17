By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo 125Ml

5(1)Write a review
Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo 125Ml
£ 5.00
£4.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Neutar™ Solubilised Coal Tar Extract
  • Neutar™ Solubilised Coal Tar Extract
  • What the medicine is for
  • Neutrogena® T/Gel® Therapeutic Shampoo is a fragranced medicated shampoo which should be used two or three times a week, for the treatment of itchy, flaky scalp disorders such as dandruff, psoriasis and seborrhoeic dermatitis. Regular use helps control these problems, while leaving your hair shiny and manageable.
  • About this medicine
  • This product is available in pack sizes of 125 ml and 250 ml.
  • Treats itchy, flaky scalp
  • Effective treatment for scalp psoriasis, seborrhoeic dermatitis (dry, itching scalp) and dandruff
  • Treats your scalp, cares for your hair
  • Pack size: 125ML

Information

Ingredients

The Active Ingredient is: Neutar™ Solubilised Coal Tar Extract 20 mg/ml, Other Ingredients are: Macrogol Lauryl Ether (4), Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate, Cocodiethanolamide, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Imidazolidinyl Urea, Methyl Parahydroxybenzoate (E218), Propyl Parahydroxybenzoate (E216), Tetrasodium EDTA, Citric Acid Anhydrous, Perfume (contains Esters of Benzoic Acid, Benzyl Benzoate and Butylated Hydroxytoluene (E321)), Sodium Chloride and Purified Water

Storage

Store away from direct sunlight.Do not store above 25°C. Do not use after the expiry date printed on the top of the carton.

Preparation and Usage

  • The shampoo can be used by adults and children aged 12 years and over.
  • Before using the shampoo
  • This product is suitable for most people.
  • If you are in any doubt about using this product talk to your doctor or pharmacist.
  • How to use this product
  • This product is for cutaneous and external use only. This means it should only be used to treat the skin on your scalp.
  • Applying the Shampoo
  • 1) Wet hair thoroughly.
  • 2) Apply liberal amounts of shampoo and massage into the scalp to form a rich lather.
  • 3) Leave the lather on the scalp for several minutes.
  • 4) Rinse and repeat the application once more.
  • 5) Rinse thoroughly, avoiding contact with eyes.
  • Children under 12 years of age
  • Should not be used by children under 12 years of age.
  • Adults and children aged 12 years and over
  • Apply the shampoo as described above two or three times a week.
  • Treatment should last about 6 weeks. If there is no improvement after 6 weeks consult your doctor or pharmacist.
  • If irritation develops, stop using the shampoo and contact your doctor if necessary.
  • If anyone has swallowed this product
  • If you or your child accidentally swallows T/Gel® Shampoo, contact a doctor or your nearest accident and emergency department (Casualty) taking this pack with you.
  • Retain carton for full instructions.

Warnings

  • Possible side-effects
  • This product can have side-effects like all medicines, although these don't affect everyone and are usually mild.
  • Effects which may occur include:
  • Swelling of the face, lips, mouth, tongue or throat which may cause difficulty in swallowing or breathing.
  • Allergic reactions including itchy rash and sensitivity to light.
  • Dry hair, hair loss, acne like breakouts or rash.
  • Application site reactions including skin irritation, burning sensation, itching and dry scalp.
  • Reporting of side-effects
  • If you get any side-effects, talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse. This includes any possible side- effects not listed in this leaflet. You can also report side-effects directly via the Yellow Card Scheme at: www.mhra.gov.uk/yellowcard. By reporting side-effects you can help provide more information on the safety of this medicine.
  • Keep out of the reach and sight of children.
  • Do not use this product if you have
  • Had a bad reaction to coal tar or any ingredients in this product.
  • Inflamed or broken skin.
  • A rare and severe form of psoriasis causing redness, inflammation and blistering of the skin (erythrodermic or pustular psoriasis).
  • If any of the above applies talk to your doctor or pharmacist.
  • Special Warnings about the product:
  • Avoid contact with eyes
  • Coal tar may cause your skin to react to sunlight after use, so you should avoid direct sunlight immediately after use.
  • In rare cases, there may be temporary discolouration of blond, bleached or tinted hair.
  • Pregnancy and Breast-feeding
  • Do not use if you are pregnant or breast-feeding unless recommended by your doctor.
  • Some of the ingredients can cause problems
  • Methyl (E218) and Propyl (E216) parahydroxybenzoate may cause allergic reactions which could be delayed.
  • Esters of benzoic acid, benzyl benzoate and butylated hydroxytoluene (E321) can mildly irritate the skin, eyes and mucous membranes.

Name and address

  • Product Licence holder:
  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • Manufacturer:
  • McNeil Products Limited,

Return to

  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • McNeil Products Limited.,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3UG.

Lower age limit

12 Years

Net Contents

125ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Possible side-effects This product can have side-effects like all medicines, although these don't affect everyone and are usually mild. Effects which may occur include: Swelling of the face, lips, mouth, tongue or throat which may cause difficulty in swallowing or breathing. Allergic reactions including itchy rash and sensitivity to light. Dry hair, hair loss, acne like breakouts or rash. Application site reactions including skin irritation, burning sensation, itching and dry scalp. Reporting of side-effects If you get any side-effects, talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse. This includes any possible side- effects not listed in this leaflet. You can also report side-effects directly via the Yellow Card Scheme at: www.mhra.gov.uk/yellowcard. By reporting side-effects you can help provide more information on the safety of this medicine. Keep out of the reach and sight of children. Do not use this product if you have Had a bad reaction to coal tar or any ingredients in this product. Inflamed or broken skin. A rare and severe form of psoriasis causing redness, inflammation and blistering of the skin (erythrodermic or pustular psoriasis). If any of the above applies talk to your doctor or pharmacist. Special Warnings about the product: Avoid contact with eyes Coal tar may cause your skin to react to sunlight after use, so you should avoid direct sunlight immediately after use. In rare cases, there may be temporary discolouration of blond, bleached or tinted hair. Pregnancy and Breast-feeding Do not use if you are pregnant or breast-feeding unless recommended by your doctor. Some of the ingredients can cause problems Methyl (E218) and Propyl (E216) parahydroxybenzoate may cause allergic reactions which could be delayed. Esters of benzoic acid, benzyl benzoate and butylated hydroxytoluene (E321) can mildly irritate the skin, eyes and mucous membranes.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Love T-Gel, though the formula has changed slightl

5 stars

Love T-Gel, though the formula has changed slightly over the years. Wish it wasn't so expensive though.. I mostly use organic shampoos like Urtekram, but now and again even with those, I have to go back to T-Gel to clear my scalp. It leaves hair feeling really soft and strong too. And I like the smell, many don't. I wish Neutrogena hadn't got rid of their Fresh, more everyday kind of shampoos as they were good too.

Usually bought next

Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo 250Ml

£ 7.00
£2.80/100ml

Head & Shoulders Itchy Scalp Eucalyptus Shampoo 500Ml

£ 5.00
£1.00/100ml

Offer

Alberto Balsam Raspberry Conditioner 350Ml

£ 1.00
£0.29/100ml

Offer

Radox Feel Awake For Men 2 In 1 Shower Gel 250Ml

£ 1.00
£0.40/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here