Gillette Mach 3 Razor

£ 7.50
£7.50/each
  • Gillette Mach3 manual razors for men features stronger-than-steel blades that stay sharper longer (vs. Sensor3). With sharper blades (first 2 blades vs. Sensor3), it is engineered to last 15 comfortable shaves. These Gillette razors feature a lubrication strip that glides to help protect your skin from redness and a microfin skin guard that stretches the skin, and prepares hair to be cut. The Mach3 men's razor features a premium handle, expertly balanced and weighted for a great shaving experience. Mach3 manual men's razor fits all Mach3 blade refills.
  • Gillette razors for men with stronger-than-steel blades stay sharper longer (vs. Sensor3)
  • Engineered to last for 15 comfortable shaves
  • Razor features sharper blades (first 2 blades vs. Sensor3)
  • Lubrication strip glides to help protect your skin from redness
  • Advanced skin guard helps stretch your skin, and prepares your hair to be cut
  • Features premium handle, expertly balanced and weighted for a great shaving experience
  • Fits with any Mach3 razor blade refills

PEG-115M, PEG-7M, PEG-100, Silica, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Tris(Di-T-Butyl)Phosphite, BHT, Glycol

Poland

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 445 53 883
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

I've tried different razors for women so decided to try a mens one and it's the best one so far wouldn't use any other now

My dad love this razor, great shave. Great product will definitely recommend

Easy to use gets to the skin translator smooth shave that Mrs parts with a shaver don't lay flat

It is a bit expensive, but offers a very close and smooth shave.

I have tried the new ‘gentleman blade suppliers’ and find that at first they tend to cut me and they seem to get blunt within 3/4 days!!! I have now reverted back to ‘Gillette Mach 3Turbo’ and get great results from cut 1 to cut 17/20 without any problems !!!

Excellent value for money . I always buy Gillette razors there the best on the market. Wouldn't use any other brand.

I like very much this product,i have at my home , its very good

Love my Mach 3 turbo, as a safety razor shaver, I wanted a daily alternative that’s quick , convenient and care free. You can’t beat a safety razor but it isn’t a quick carefree shave! The turbo is perfect for me to just pick up and use, consistent, comfortable, and super quick. The blades cut very close yet don’t irritate. The handle is weighty and solid feeling. Oh and also the blades last around 10 shaves at least.

My son has been using the product and said it was extremely good.

close comfortable shave and good value for the money would recommend this razor

