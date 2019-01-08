Ferrero Rocher T4 50G

Great for when you have a sister that eats 1 or 2
Great for when you have a sister that eats 1 or 2 two or three times a week when she calls and says the larger boxes go stale after they've been opened. Fortunately not all of my 5 sisters like them.
Milk Chocolate 30% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Hazelnuts (28.5%), Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Vanillin
Store in a cool dry place
4 Count
50g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100 g:
|Energy
|2506/603 kJ/kcal
|Fat
|42.7 g
|of which saturates
|14.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|44.4 g
|of which sugars
|39.9 g
|Protein
|8.2 g
|Salt
|0.15 g
