Ferrero Rocher T4 50G

£ 1.25
£2.50/100g

Product Description

  • Whole Hazelnut in Milk Chocolate and Nut Croquante
  • Visit us at www.ferrerorocher.com
  • Ferrero Rocher Chocolate Treat Pack 4 Pieces; A whole hazelnut surrounded by delicious layers of crispy wafer, a velvety filling, smooth milk chocolate and finely chopped hazelnut pieces.
  • Ferrero Rocher… Make Your moments Golden
  • Treat Pack
  • Whole hazelnut in milk chocolate and nut croquante
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 50g

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate 30% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Hazelnuts (28.5%), Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Vanillin

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Number of uses

4 Count

Distributor address

  • Ferrero UK Ltd,
  • 7 Croxley Green Business Park,
  • Herts.,
  • WD18 8PA,
  • UK.

Net Contents

50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g:
Energy 2506/603 kJ/kcal
Fat 42.7 g
of which saturates 14.1 g
Carbohydrate 44.4 g
of which sugars 39.9 g
Protein 8.2 g
Salt 0.15 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great for when you have a sister that eats 1 or 2

5 stars

Great for when you have a sister that eats 1 or 2 two or three times a week when she calls and says the larger boxes go stale after they've been opened. Fortunately not all of my 5 sisters like them.

