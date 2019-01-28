By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Patak Lime Pickle Medium 283G

Patak Lime Pickle Medium 283G
£ 1.99
£0.70/100g

Product Description

  • A delicious blend of tangy limes with traditional spices
  • For recipe ideas, visit: www.pataks.co.uk
  • Patak's authentic Indian Pickles are tantalising blends of exotic fruits and vegetables with carefully selected spices. Delicious and versatile, our pickles make a tasty accompaniment to your favourite with cold meats to give an everyday meal a delectable Indian bite.
  • The original Patak's Lime Pickle! Here at Patak's we listen to our customers. Not so long ago we updated our Lime Pickle recipe, with the best of intentions to improve it. But you told us you liked it the way it was - so it's back by popular demand. Enjoy!
  • Great taste 2017
  • Chilli rating - medium - 2
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
  • Vegetarian
  • Pack size: 283g

Information

Ingredients

Lime (65%), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Ground Spices (3.5%) [Spices, Paprika, Mustard], Acid (Acetic Acid), Cracked Mustard Seed, Cracked Fenugreek Seed

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts and Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Use within 6 months of opening and before the best end date.Best Before End: See Lid.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Stir well before use.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Leigh,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Guarantee: If you haven't enjoyed this product, please contact us quoting the code on the lid. Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • UK: 0800 0195 617
  • ROI: 0044 800 0195 617

Net Contents

283g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 770kJ / 187kcal
Fat 16.9g
of which saturates 1.2g
Carbohydrate 2.5g
of which sugars 2.2g
Protein 2.3g
Salt 8.9g

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Authentic

4 stars

A really Authentic taste you do get what you pay for nice and spicey !

