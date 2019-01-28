Patak Lime Pickle Medium 283G

Authentic
A really Authentic taste you do get what you pay for nice and spicey !
Lime (65%), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Ground Spices (3.5%) [Spices, Paprika, Mustard], Acid (Acetic Acid), Cracked Mustard Seed, Cracked Fenugreek Seed
Store in a cool, dry place. Use within 6 months of opening and before the best end date.Best Before End: See Lid.
Made in the UK
283g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|770kJ / 187kcal
|Fat
|16.9g
|of which saturates
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|2.5g
|of which sugars
|2.2g
|Protein
|2.3g
|Salt
|8.9g
