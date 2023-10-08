We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Paracetamol Tablets 500Mg 16 Pack

Tesco Paracetamol Tablets 500Mg 16 Pack

4(44)
Aldi Price Match

£0.39

£0.02/each

Paracetamol 500mg Tablets
Relieves mild to moderate pain and reduces fever. Easy to swallow. 16 TabletsRead the package leaflet before use. For the relief of headache, migraine, neuralgia and rheumatic aches and pains. Also for the relief of symptoms of colds and influenza.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Paracetamol, Purified Water B P, Maize Starch, Pre-Gelatinized Starch, Povidone, Sodium Starch Glycollate, Magnesium Stearate.

Produce of

Produced

Net Contents

16 Tablets

Preparation and Usage

Tablets for oral use. Swallow with a drink of water. Adults, the elderly and children 16 years and over: Take one or two tablets up to 4 times a day. Children 10 to 15 years of age: Take one tablet up to 4 times a day. Not recommended for children under 10 years of age. The dose should not be repeated more frequently than every 4 hours and not more than 4 doses should be taken in any 24 hour period.

