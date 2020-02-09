By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 24'S Paracetamol Effervescent 500Mg

3(5)Write a review
Tesco 24'S Paracetamol Effervescent 500Mg
£ 3.50
£0.15/each

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

5 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Great product, when available

5 stars

This is the only paracetamol that my daughter can take as she is sensitive to the caffeine in a lot of paracetamol products. Unfortunately, a lot of the time you are out of stock and it is frustrating that we cannot relieve her pain properly.

I have to rely on this for my illnesses as I'm not

5 stars

I have to rely on this for my illnesses as I'm not allowed to take anything else now they,be stopped it can't get it anywhere else

Avoid.

1 stars

Sickly sweet. Leaves a white scum after dissolving. Compared to other brands is unpleasant to take. Very disappointing.

Not nice

2 stars

Thought I would try these instead of Solpadeine Soluble. Think it must be the aspartame which makes them taste "ugh". Put them on the top shelf for real emergencies. Back to Solp.Sol.

not for me

2 stars

I did not like the taste and found it unpleasant to drink. a little highly priced

Usually bought next

Relonchem Paracetamol 500Mg Capsules 16S

£ 0.65
£0.04/each

Tesco Tie-Handle Pedal Bin Liners 40 Pack (22L)

£ 2.10
£0.05/each

Tesco Ibuprofen Gel 35G

£ 1.85
£5.29/100g

Tesco Maximum Strength Cold And Flu Caps 16S

£ 1.75
£0.11/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here