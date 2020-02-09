Tesco 24'S Paracetamol Effervescent 500Mg

Great product, when available
This is the only paracetamol that my daughter can take as she is sensitive to the caffeine in a lot of paracetamol products. Unfortunately, a lot of the time you are out of stock and it is frustrating that we cannot relieve her pain properly.
I have to rely on this for my illnesses as I'm not allowed to take anything else now they,be stopped it can't get it anywhere else
Avoid.
Sickly sweet. Leaves a white scum after dissolving. Compared to other brands is unpleasant to take. Very disappointing.
Not nice
Thought I would try these instead of Solpadeine Soluble. Think it must be the aspartame which makes them taste "ugh". Put them on the top shelf for real emergencies. Back to Solp.Sol.
not for me
I did not like the taste and found it unpleasant to drink. a little highly priced