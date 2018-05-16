Goddards Long Term Silver Polish 125Ml

- Goddard’s Long-Term Silver Polish cleans, polishes and protects silver and silver plate in one simple operation. It is particularly effective in removing heavy stains and tarnish from larger items such as salvers, tea and coffee services, tankards, trophies etc. Silver Polish contains a special ingredient which forms an invisible, non-toxic, chemical barrier that protects the surface of the silver from re-tarnishing.
SC Johnson A family company since 1886. Fisk Johnson
- Cleans, shines and protects in one easy step
- Recommended for all silver products
- Instantly dissolves tarnish. Leaves a long-lasting shine
- Provides a tarnish-resistant barrier
- Pack size: 0.125L
Information
Ingredients
contains: perfume, octadecane-1-thiol. flammable liquid and vapour
Preparation and Usage
- 1. Shake well. 2. Apply with a soft cloth until all tarnish is removed. 3. Allow the polish to dry. 4. Polish off lightly with a clean cloth. 5. Replace cap after use. NB: Rinse polish off ornate pieces.
Warnings
- Contains: octadecane-1-thiol. Flammable liquid and vapour. Causes serious eye irritation. May cause an allergic skin reaction. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. IF ON SKIN (or hair): Remove/ Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water/ shower. If skin irritation or rash occurs: Get medical advice/ attention. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/ attention. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of soap and water. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Wear protective gloves.
Name and address
- SC Johnson Ltd.,
- Camberley,
- GU16 7AJ.
Return to
- SC Johnson Ltd.,
- Camberley,
- GU16 7AJ.
- 0800 353 353 (ROI 1800 409 176)
- www.scjohnson.co.uk
- ask.uk@scj.com
- www.scjohnson.com
- www.scjproducts.info
Net Contents
125ml ℮
Safety information
- Irritant
- Flammable
WARNING Contains: octadecane-1-thiol. Flammable liquid and vapour. Causes serious eye irritation. May cause an allergic skin reaction. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. IF ON SKIN (or hair): Remove/ Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water/ shower. If skin irritation or rash occurs: Get medical advice/ attention. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/ attention. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of soap and water. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Wear protective gloves.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020