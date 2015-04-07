By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dentinox Cradle Cap Treatment Shampoo 125Ml

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Dentinox Cradle Cap Treatment Shampoo 125Ml
Product Description

  • Cradle Cap Treatment Shampoo From Birth
  • Effective relief from cradle cap
  • Gentle enough for regular use
  • Can be used from birth
  • Sodium lauryl ether sulfo-succinate
  • Sodium lauryl ether sulphate
  • Dentinox Cradle Cap Treatment Shampoo may be used to treat cradle cap. It can be used as a general shampoo once cradle cap has been treated, to maintain the cleanliness and health of your baby's scalp and hair.
  • Effective relief from cradle cap
  • Gentle enough for regular use
  • Pack size: 125ml

Information

Ingredients

Active Ingredients: Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfo-Succinate 6% and Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulphate 2.7%, Also contains: Sodium Salt of Coconut Imidazoline, Polyoxyethylene Rapeseedamide, Sodium Chloride, Dilute Hydrochloric Acid, Rose Perfume and Water

Storage

Do not store above 25ºC.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use
  • Wet baby's head with warm water. Put about 2-3ml of shampoo onto your palm - this is about half a teaspoonful. Massage gently but firmly over baby's entire scalp. Do not be afraid of touching the soft area of the scalp (fontanelle). Avoid excess massaging and hot water. Rinse off and shampoo again. Rinse well and gently dry. Repeat at each bath-time until baby's scalp is clear. Then use regularly to keep baby's scalp and hair clean and healthy.
  • Please read the enclosed leaflet before using this product.

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with the eyes.
  • Keep all medicines out of the sight and reach of children.
  • For external use only.

Name and address

  • Made by the MA holder:
  • DDD Ltd.,
  • Watford,
  • WD18 7JJ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • DDD Ltd.,
  • Watford,
  • WD18 7JJ,
  • UK.

Net Contents

125ml ℮

Safety information

Avoid contact with the eyes. Keep all medicines out of the sight and reach of children. For external use only.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

So soft and gentle

5 stars

I bought this for my grandson, and it is fantastic, his scalp has all cleared up with this product it has worked perfectly IT does what it says(amazing)

