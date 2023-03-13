We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Princes Minced Beef And Onion 392G

Princes Minced Beef And Onion 392G

Minced Beef with Onions in a Rich Beef Gravy
Caring about taste, quality and families since 1900.
High in ProteinNo artificial colours or flavours
Pack size: 392G
High in Protein

Ingredients

Beef (36%), Beef Stock (25%) (Water, Beef, Glucose, Salt, Yeast Extract, Beef Extract, Sugar, Flavouring, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)), Water, Onions (12%), Tomato Puree, Modified Maize Starch, Beef Fat, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Roasted Barley Malt Extract, Ground White Pepper

Allergy Information

Allergens in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Net Contents

392g ℮

Preparation and Usage

A Simple IdeaServe topped with mash potato & grated cheese and bake in a medium heat oven until golden brown, or brown under a grill. Perfect!

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

