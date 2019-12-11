Lyles Black Treacle 454G

Great on cereal
A small spoonful over shredded wheat with a little milk is a wonderful, filling breakfast
Ahhh treacle
Scones, gingerbread and toffee and also great for smearing over a salmon fillet and baking it in the oven. Great stuff.
This product must be kept in a cool place and used by the best before date on the lid. Cans beyond this date must be discarded as pressure may have built up in storage. We recommend you use within 3 months of opening.Best Before End: See Lid
Produced in the UK
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1230kJ 290kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|64g
|of which sugars
|64g
|Protein
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.13g
|Calcium
|500mg
|Iron
|14mg
|Magnesium
|130mg
|Iodine
|100mg
