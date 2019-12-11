By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lyles Black Treacle 454G

Lyles Black Treacle 454G
£ 1.35
£0.30/100g

Product Description

  • Black Treacle
  • For quick and simple recipes visit www.lylesgoldensyrup.com
  • Made from Cane Molasses: a source of minerals*
  • *Typical mineral values
  • Lyle's Black Treacle® adds a distinctive rich, dark flavour to traditional recipes like Christmas pudding, parkin, treacle toffee and gingerbread. It also tastes great in savoury foods, try it as a glaze for salmon.

By Appointment to Her Majesty the Queen Tate & Lyle Sugars London Sugar Refiners

  • Gluten free
  • Free from artificial colours, flavours & preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 454g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Naturally occurring Sulphites

Storage

This product must be kept in a cool place and used by the best before date on the lid. Cans beyond this date must be discarded as pressure may have built up in storage. We recommend you use within 3 months of opening.Best Before End: See Lid

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Tate & Lyle Sugars,
  • PO Box 5050,
  • Notts,
  • NG15 0DJ.

Return to

  • Questions or comments?
  • Call us on 0845 607 8427 or write to:
  • Tate & Lyle Sugars,
  • PO Box 5050,
  • Notts,
  • NG15 0DJ.

Net Contents

454g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1230kJ 290kcal
Fat0g
of which saturates0g
Carbohydrate64g
of which sugars64g
Protein1.7g
Salt0.13g
Calcium500mg
Iron14mg
Magnesium130mg
Iodine100mg

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great on cereal

5 stars

A small spoonful over shredded wheat with a little milk is a wonderful, filling breakfast

Ahhh treacle

5 stars

Scones, gingerbread and toffee and also great for smearing over a salmon fillet and baking it in the oven. Great stuff.

