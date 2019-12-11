Schwartz Pickling Spice Refill 26G
Offer
Product Description
- A Blend with Coriander Seed, Black Peppercorns and Bay Leaves, Ideal for Use in Pickling Vinegar
- For recipes and cooking suggestions visit: www.schwartz.co.uk
- Find us on Facebook
By Appointment to Her Majesty the Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz
- Pack size: 26g
Information
Ingredients
Coriander Seed (40%), Yellow Mustard Seed, Dried Chillies (8%), Allspice, Ginger, Black Peppercorns (5%), Bay Leaves (4%)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.Best before: see base
Produce of
Packed in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Spiced Vinegar
- You will need...
- 600ml (1pint) vinegar
- 1 tbs Schwartz
- Pickling Spice
- Directions...
- Bring the vinegar and Pickling Spice to the boil. Leave to cool for 2 hours or overnight. Strain.
- Use for pickled vegetables, chutneys, relishes and marinades.
- Pickled Onions
- You will need...
- 900g (2lbs) baby onions, skinned
- 50g (2oz) salt
- 450ml (3/4 pint) water
- 600ml (1 pint) spiced vinegar
- Directions...
- Place onions and salt in water for 24 hours. Drain and rinse. Pack tightly into clean jars. Pour over spiced vinegar and seal.
- Allow 2 weeks for flavours to develop and consume within 6 months.
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
Return to
- Get in touch:
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
- schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk
Net Contents
26g ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019