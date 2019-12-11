By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Schwartz Pickling Spice Refill 26G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Schwartz Pickling Spice Refill 26G
£ 1.50
£0.58/10g

Offer

Product Description

  • A Blend with Coriander Seed, Black Peppercorns and Bay Leaves, Ideal for Use in Pickling Vinegar
  • For recipes and cooking suggestions visit: www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook

By Appointment to Her Majesty the Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz

  • Pack size: 26g

Information

Ingredients

Coriander Seed (40%), Yellow Mustard Seed, Dried Chillies (8%), Allspice, Ginger, Black Peppercorns (5%), Bay Leaves (4%)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.Best before: see base

Produce of

Packed in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Spiced Vinegar
  • You will need...
  • 600ml (1pint) vinegar
  • 1 tbs Schwartz
  • Pickling Spice
  • Directions...
  • Bring the vinegar and Pickling Spice to the boil. Leave to cool for 2 hours or overnight. Strain.
  • Use for pickled vegetables, chutneys, relishes and marinades.
  • Pickled Onions
  • You will need...
  • 900g (2lbs) baby onions, skinned
  • 50g (2oz) salt
  • 450ml (3/4 pint) water
  • 600ml (1 pint) spiced vinegar
  • Directions...
  • Place onions and salt in water for 24 hours. Drain and rinse. Pack tightly into clean jars. Pour over spiced vinegar and seal.
  • Allow 2 weeks for flavours to develop and consume within 6 months.

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.
  • schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk

Net Contents

26g ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Sarsons Vinegar For Pickling Malt 1.14L

£ 1.50
£0.13/100ml

Tesco Shallots 400G

£ 1.00
£2.50/kg

Tesco Distilled Vinegar 568Ml

£ 0.40
£0.07/100ml

Tesco Malt Vinegar 1.14L

£ 0.80
£0.07/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here