Tesco Organic Plain Flour 1Kg

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Organic Plain Flour 1Kg

Rest of shelf

Per 100g
  • Energy1529kJ 361kcal
    18%
  • Fat1.7g
    2%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1529kJ / 361kcal

Product Description

  • Organic plain wheat flour.
  • FOR PASTRIES & BISCUITS Harvested from organic wheat fields and milled in Hertfordshire We work with some of the best millers in Britain. They select the harvest's finest grains, and grind wheat to the perfect texture. Just like they've been doing for more than 125 years.
  • Pack size: 1kg

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour*, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin).

*=organic ingredients

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

- Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1529kJ / 361kcal1529kJ / 361kcal
Fat1.7g1.7g
Saturates0.3g0.3g
Carbohydrate73.0g73.0g
Sugars0.3g0.3g
Fibre3.0g3.0g
Protein11.8g11.8g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Multiple uses

5 stars

Have used to make bread, cakes and biscuits all turned out great!

