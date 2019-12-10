Timothy Taylor Landlord Pale Ale 500Ml

A Proper English Ale
There's a certain flavour to TT ales. Apparently it really is something in the water, since from what I understand the company draws on its own spring. Landlord Bitter's a fine drink if you can get it on draught, while the lighter Pale Ale is just as satisfying and arguably the best of all bottled ales. Forget 'craft brewing', with its silly names and and strained attempts at being fashionable. This is a proper English brewing house with genuine pedigree. Don't you dare drop it Tesco!
For myself Timothy Taylor Landlord Pale Ale is the quintessential pale ale. Just love it. Cheers \_(ツ)_/¯