Timothy Taylor Landlord Pale Ale 500Ml

5(2)Write a review
Product Description

  • Landlord
  • The drinkers' favourite, and the classic pale ale, with a complex citrus and hoppy aroma. Landlord was launched in 1952 and has won more award nationally than any other beer including Camra Draught Supreme Champion Beer of Britain four times.
  • Taylor's Taste is achieved by using the finest natural ingredients - our unique Knowle Spring water, the highest grade Golden Promise malted barley, whole leaf hops and our own Taylor's Taste yeast.
  • All for that taste of Taylor's.
  • The classic pale ale
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Malted Barley

Tasting Notes

Alcohol Units

2.1

ABV

4.1% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before end - please see bottle neck

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served between 11°C and 13°C

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • Timothy Taylor's Knowle Spring Brewery,
  • Keighley,
  • BD21 1AW.

  • www.timothytaylor.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

A Proper English Ale

5 stars

There's a certain flavour to TT ales. Apparently it really is something in the water, since from what I understand the company draws on its own spring. Landlord Bitter's a fine drink if you can get it on draught, while the lighter Pale Ale is just as satisfying and arguably the best of all bottled ales. Forget 'craft brewing', with its silly names and and strained attempts at being fashionable. This is a proper English brewing house with genuine pedigree. Don't you dare drop it Tesco!

For myself Timothy Taylor Landlord Pale Ale is the

5 stars

For myself Timothy Taylor Landlord Pale Ale is the quintessential pale ale. Just love it. Cheers \_(ツ)_/¯

