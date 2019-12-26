By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Lindt Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate 50G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Lindt Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate 50G
£ 1.50
£3.00/100g

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate
  • Find the Magic.
  • Find the Lindt Gold Bunny.
  • Visit lindt.com for more Easter Inspiration.
  • Pack size: 50g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavouring (Vanillin), Cocoa Solids: 30% min., Milk Solids: 14% min

Allergy Information

  • May contain Hazelnuts and other Nuts

Produce of

Manufactured in Germany

Warnings

  • Bells and ribbons are for decorative purposes and are not toys.

Name and address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli GmbH,
  • DE-52072 Aachen.

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middx,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middx,
  • TW14 8HA.

Net Contents

50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 2277 kJ / 545 kcal
Fat 32g
- of which saturates 20g
Carbohydrate 56g
- of which sugars 55g
Protein 7.4g
Salt 0.20g

Safety information

View more safety information

Bells and ribbons are for decorative purposes and are not toys.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest 4 Extra Fruity Hot Cross Buns

£ 1.50
£0.38/each

Cadbury Creme Egg Medium Easter Egg 138G

£ 1.50
£1.09/100g

Cadbury Mini Eggs Bag 80G

£ 1.00
£1.25/100g

Lindt Gold Milk Chocolate Easter Bunny Paw 20G

£ 0.50
£2.50/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here