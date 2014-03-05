Tesco Cod Liver Oil 300Ml
Product Description
- Tesco Health cod liver oil with vitamins A and D food supplement.
- A daily supplement containing 3 nutrients. Formulated with vitamin D which supports the maintenance of normal bones and muscle function.
- No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
- Pack size: 300ML
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cod Liver Oil (Fish), Vitamin A, Triglycerides, DL-Alpha-Tocopherol, Vitamin D3.
Allergy Information
- Contains fish.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Dosage, adults and children over 12
- Swallow one 5ml teaspoon a day, preferably with a meal. Do not exceed the recommended daily dose. A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important. Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet.
Number of uses
60 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important..Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet..Keep out of reach and sight of young children..If you are under medical supervision we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.This product contains Vitamin A: do not take if you are pregnant, planning to, or likely to become pregnant, or if you are breast-feeding, except on the advice of a doctor or antenatal clinic.FOR SAFETY: Do not use if seal is broken.
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
300ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|5ml contains
|%RI*
|Energy
|0kJ / 0kcal
|0%
|Fat
|0g
|0%
|Saturates
|0g
|0%
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0%
|Sugars
|0g
|0%
|Fibre
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0%
|Salt
|0g
|0%
|Vitamin A
|1150.0µg (144%NRV)
|Vitamin D
|10.0µg (200%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Safety information
