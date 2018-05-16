Canesten Thrush Cream Combination

- Clotrimazole
- To treat the cause and symptoms of thrush.
- A vaginal thrush infection may cause any of the following symptoms: whitish, odourless vaginal discharge, persistent burning, itching, redness, swelling and soreness of the vagina and vulva.
- 1 pre-filled applicator with internal cream to treat the cause of vaginal thrush
- 1 tube of soothing cream for relief of external itching and soreness
- 10% w/w vaginal cream & 2% w/w cream
- Treats the cause and symptoms of thrush
- For women with a previous diagnosis of thrush
Information
Ingredients
5g of Internal Cream contains Clotrimazole 500mg (10% w/w), It also contains Benzyl Alcohol, Polysorbate 60, Sorbitan Stearate, Cetyl Palmitate, Cetostearyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Myristate and Purified Water, The 10g tube of External Cream contains Clotrimazole 200mg (2% w/w), It also contains Benzyl Alcohol, Polysorbate 60, Sorbitan Stearate, Cetyl Palmitate, Cetostearyl Alcohol, Octyldodecanol and Purified Water (see the enclosed leaflet for further information)
Storage
Do not store above 25°C.
Preparation and Usage
- Please read the enclosed leaflet carefully before use.
- Directions
- (Ages 16 to 60): Wash your hands before and after using the creams. Insert the contents of the pre-filled applicator into the vagina preferably at night and apply the external cream thinly to the affected area 2 to 3 times a day.
- If no improvement is seen after 7 days consult your doctor.
- For use in and around the vagina only
Warnings
- Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
- DO NOT USE
- Do not use to treat nail or scalp infections.
- Do not use the creams, and see your doctor as soon as possible if:
- This is the first time you have had symptoms thrush
- You are pregnant or trying to become pregnant
- You have had more than two episodes of vaginal thrush in the last 6 months
- You or your partner has previously had a sexually transmitted disease
- Or you have any of the following symptoms:
- Irregular or abnormal vaginal bleeding or a blood-stained discharge
- Ulcers, blisters or sores of the vagina or vulva
- A foul smelling discharge from the vagina
- Redness, irritation or swelling associated with treatment
- Lower abdominal pain
- Pain or difficulty in passing urine
- Fever or chills
- Feeling sick or vomiting
- Diarrhoea
Name and address
- MA Holder:
- Bayer plc,
- 400 South Oak Way,
- Reading,
- RG2 6AD,
- UK.
Return to
- Bayer plc,
- 400 South Oak Way,
- Reading,
- RG2 6AD,
- UK.
Safety information
Keep out of the sight and reach of children. DO NOT USE Do not use to treat nail or scalp infections. Do not use the creams, and see your doctor as soon as possible if: This is the first time you have had symptoms thrush You are pregnant or trying to become pregnant You have had more than two episodes of vaginal thrush in the last 6 months You or your partner has previously had a sexually transmitted disease Or you have any of the following symptoms: Irregular or abnormal vaginal bleeding or a blood-stained discharge Ulcers, blisters or sores of the vagina or vulva A foul smelling discharge from the vagina Redness, irritation or swelling associated with treatment Lower abdominal pain Pain or difficulty in passing urine Fever or chills Feeling sick or vomiting Diarrhoea
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020