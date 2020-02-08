By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Refreshing Eye Drops 15Ml

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Refreshing Eye Drops 15Ml
£ 2.55
£17.00/100ml
  • Suitable for use whilst wearing contact lenses
  • Pack size: 15ML

Information

Ingredients

Soft isotonic solution with HPMC 0.3% w/v, PHMB 0.0001% w/v.

Storage

Do not store in direct sunlight Store below 30 degrees centigrade

Produce of

Produced in India, Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • 2 drops per eye as long as needed
  • 2 drops per eye as long as needed. Do not touch droppertip and close bottle after use. If conditions worsen, consult a specialist Do not use if allergic to ingredients
  • Use within 90 days of opening Do not use after expiration date

Warnings

  • KEEP OUT OF THE REACH AND SIGHT OF CHILDREN,
  • Do not touch eye with dropper.,
  • Do not use if allergic to ingredients,
  • If irritation occurs, consult an eye care practitioner

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

15ml

Safety information

View more safety information

KEEP OUT OF THE REACH AND SIGHT OF CHILDREN, Do not touch eye with dropper., Do not use if allergic to ingredients, If irritation occurs, consult an eye care practitioner

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Good product

5 stars

These are just as good as a more expensive branded item. Why pay more?

Usually bought next

Tesco Contact Lens Eye Drops 10Ml

£ 2.50
£25.00/100ml

Tesco Soothing Eye Mist Spray 10 Ml

£ 5.90
£59.00/100ml

Tesco Kitchen Towel White 4 Roll

£ 2.20
£1.10/100sheet

Offer

Soft & Pure Soft Cotton Wool Cosmetic Pads 100S

£ 0.80
£0.01/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here