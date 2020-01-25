By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Contact Lens Eye Drops 10Ml

Tesco Contact Lens Eye Drops 10Ml
£ 2.50
£25.00/100ml
  • • Moisturising and lubricating eye drops • Cools, soothes and refreshes red, uncomfortable, tired eyes Suitable for use whilst wearing contact lenses
  • Moisturising and lubricating eye drops. Cools, soothes and refreshes red, uncomfortable, tired eyes. High definition Sodium Hyaluronate.
  • Pack size: 10ML

Information

Ingredients

Soft isotonic solution with HA 0.1% and PHMB 0.0001%

Storage

Store between 2º–25ºC. • Do not freeze. • Store away from direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in India, Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • 2 drops per eye as long as needed
  • Wash your hands before use. Check that the bottle is not damaged. To open twist off the cap. Put two to three drops into each eye to moisturise and lubricate the ocular surface. Do not touch bottle tip. Close bottle after use. Use within three months of opening.
  • Do not use after expiration date

Warnings

  • KEEP OUT OF THE REACH AND SIGHT OF CHILDREN

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

10ml

Safety information

View more safety information

Best I ever used!

5 stars

I suffer from very dry and irritated eyes and found a lot of drops actually made my eyes worse so I was delighted to discover these and I find them excellent and great value for money

