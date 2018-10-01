Olay Beauty Fluid Moisturiser Sensitive 200Ml

Excellent!
I have used olay every day to moisturise for years. When going out I also use as a base under my make up, and then use again to remove make up. Lovely moisturiser, would not change for the world!.
Average!
As we settle into autumn, it's time to take stock of our health. Are you eating well? or perhaps it's your hair, skin and well-being you need to look after now the colder days are rolling in. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Kikidee
My Nana used this her whole life! Back then it was oil of ulay and I used to sneak some when she wasn’t looking. I liked the feeling of it back then and still do! Absolutely amazing cream and reminds my of my childhood & my Nana.
Used for years
I love love love this product! Not only me but my mam and gran swear by it! Feel silky smells amazing makes me feel radient! Will always buy this!
Fav
I totally love this beauty fluid. I remember my Grandmother using it. It leaves your skin feeling so soft and my Nan's skin still looked sooooo young. It is a must have. Love this product
Positive experience
I absolutely love this product with such a lovely smell. It leaves your face and skin looks hydrated. A great product with high quality and all with value for money.
smooth
love this olay lovely smell to it face and skin looks hydrated good price used olay for years never have any problems using this its good for sensitive skins perfect
great
It does what it says on the tin. Used this for years. Excellent product. Recommended
Olay
I was brought up with my mum using this everyday she used this she used to put some on my nose and I just love how soft it makes yr face got better as the yr gone on brill products for face care
Great moisturiser
I won the olay bundle and this was in the bundle, iv used it ever since I got it. My skin feels so much better from using it. I would recommend this to everyone :)