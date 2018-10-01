By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Olay Beauty Fluid Moisturiser Sensitive 200Ml

4.5(66)Write a review
image 1 of Olay Beauty Fluid Moisturiser Sensitive 200Ml
£ 6.00
£3.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Quenches your skin's need for moisture morning or night
  • 100% colour & fragrance free formula for sensitive skin
  • Rich in skin-softening amino acids
  • Enjoy 24 hours of daily hydration for soft and smooth skin with Olay Beauty Fluid. It's our iconic anti-ageing beauty classic for younger-looking skin. Combining unique fluids with moisture-rich nutrients, it locks in natural moisture without leaving a film on the surface of your skin. It’s so good you can use it all over your sensitive face and body.
  • Enjoy 24 hours of daily hydration
  • Olay Beauty Fluid Sensitive moisturiser is the one bottle solution for your skincare needs
  • Provides essential 24 hour daily moisturisation leaving your skin soft and smooth
  • Light and silky feel and ideal base for make-up
  • With moisture-rich nutrients helping to lock in natural moisture and maintain daily skin hydration level
  • Will not clog pores due to its fast-absorbing and non-greasy formula
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Sorbitan Stearate, Dimethicone, Paraffinum Liquidum, Petrolatum, Cetyl Ricinoleate, Tocopherol, Sucrose Cocoate, Dimethiconol, Cetyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Hydroxystearate, Stearic Acid, Steareth-100, Sodium Hydroxide, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Carbomer, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Propylparaben

Preparation and Usage

  • Gently apply this moisturiser every
  • morning onto your face and body.

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge, Surrey, KT13 OXP, UK
  • [UK] 0800 917 7197, [IRL] 1800 409 235, 552 524, [ES] 900 100 266, [NO] 800 33 432
  • Questions or comments? Call

Net Contents

200 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Avoid contact with eyes.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

66 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

I have used olay every day to moisturise for years. When going out I also use as a base under my make up, and then use again to remove make up. Lovely moisturiser, would not change for the world!.

Average!

2 stars

As we settle into autumn, it's time to take stock of our health. Are you eating well? or perhaps it's your hair, skin and well-being you need to look after now the colder days are rolling in. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Kikidee

5 stars

My Nana used this her whole life! Back then it was oil of ulay and I used to sneak some when she wasn’t looking. I liked the feeling of it back then and still do! Absolutely amazing cream and reminds my of my childhood & my Nana.

Used for years

5 stars

I love love love this product! Not only me but my mam and gran swear by it! Feel silky smells amazing makes me feel radient! Will always buy this!

Fav

5 stars

I totally love this beauty fluid. I remember my Grandmother using it. It leaves your skin feeling so soft and my Nan's skin still looked sooooo young. It is a must have. Love this product

Positive experience

5 stars

I absolutely love this product with such a lovely smell. It leaves your face and skin looks hydrated. A great product with high quality and all with value for money.

smooth

5 stars

love this olay lovely smell to it face and skin looks hydrated good price used olay for years never have any problems using this its good for sensitive skins perfect

great

5 stars

It does what it says on the tin. Used this for years. Excellent product. Recommended

Olay

5 stars

I was brought up with my mum using this everyday she used this she used to put some on my nose and I just love how soft it makes yr face got better as the yr gone on brill products for face care

Great moisturiser

5 stars

I won the olay bundle and this was in the bundle, iv used it ever since I got it. My skin feels so much better from using it. I would recommend this to everyone :)

1-10 of 66 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Soft & Pure Soft Cotton Wool Cosmetic Pads 100S

£ 0.80
£0.01/each

Tesco Strong Kitchen Foil 10M X 290Mm

£ 1.50
£0.15/metre

Olay Beauty Fluid Moisturiser Normal 200Ml

£ 6.00
£3.00/100ml

Simple Kind To Skin Cleansing Face Wipes 25 Pack

£ 3.00
£0.12/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here