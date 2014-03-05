Berocca Orange Effervescent Vitamin Energy Tablets 15S

Plastic container in a box, why?
Trying to work out why the plastic container is protected by a cardboard box. It is waste that is unnecessary even for recycling.
Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Sodium Carbonate), Ascorbic Acid, Bulking Agents (Isomalt, Sorbitol, Mannitol), Magnesium Sulphate, Calcium Carbonate, Magnesium Carbonate, Flavouring (Orange), Colour (Beetroot Red, Beta Carotene), Nicotinamide, Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Salt, Zinc Citrate, Calcium Pantothenate, Riboflavin Sodium Phosphate, Thiamine Monophosphate Chloride, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Anti-Foaming Agent (Polysorbate 60), Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid, Biotin, Cyanocobalamin
Do not store above 25°C, keep the tube tightly closedDo not use after the best before date on side of pack
18 Years
15 x Tablets
|Typical Values
|Per Tablet
|%RDA
|Vitamin C
|476 mg
|595
|Vitamin B1
|10.4 mg
|945
|Vitamin B2
|13.6 mg
|971
|Niacin
|45.3 mg NE
|283
|Vitamin B6
|7.1 mg
|507
|Folic Acid
|366 µg
|183
|Vitamin B12
|8.6 µg
|344
|Biotin
|130 µg
|260
|Pantothenic acid
|22.7 mg
|378
|Magnesium
|95 mg
|25
|Zinc
|9 mg
|90
|RDA = Recommended Daily Allowance
|-
|-
|NE = Niacin Equivalent
|-
|-
Taking more than the recommended daily intake may be harmful Keep out of the sight and reach of young children
