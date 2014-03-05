By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Berocca Orange Effervescent Vitamin Energy Tablets 15S

Product Description

  • Food supplement with sweeteners
  • What is Berocca?
  • Berocca is packed with vitamins & minerals to help support your energy release and mental performance. Does two things, comes in one tube - Just add to water for an orange flavoured drink
  • Berocca is packed with vitamins & minerals & can be taken daily to support:
  • Energy Release
  • The B vitamins work with your body to convert food to fuel, helping you to release your energy (Vitamins B1, B2, Niacin, B6, B12, Biotin & Pantothenic acid)
  • Mental performance
  • The pantothenic acid contributes to your mental performance
  • Berocca is free from caffeine, sugar and artificial stimulants
  • Just add to water and drink so you can be you, but on a really good day
  • Berocca Orange Energy Vitamin 15 Tablets
  • Berocca tablets are packed full of vitamins and minerals. Berocca contains all eight B vitamins - the vitamin B complex. This includes vitamin B1and B2 to help naturally release energy. Vitamin C, B3, B5 and B12 as well as magnesium each helps reduce tiredness to keep you on top form every single day.
  • B vitamins are water soluble so they're harder for your body to store. Luckily it's absolutely fine to glug down a Berocca every day - we recommend it!
  • Contains a source of phenylalanine.
  • Energy release - contains vitamin B1, B2 the help you release your energy
  • Mental performance - contains pantothenic acid which contributes to mental performance
  • 1. Helps you feel energised: the vitamin B1 and B2 in Berocca work with your body to naturally release energy from your food
  • 2. Reduces tiredness and fatigue: the vitamin B3, B6 and magnesium in Berocca help reduce your tiredness and fatigue
  • 3. Supports mental performance: vitamin B5 contributes to your mental performance
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Contains vitamin B1, B2 the help you release your energy
  • Contains pantothenic acid which contributes to mental performance
  • Free from sugar

Information

Ingredients

Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Sodium Carbonate), Ascorbic Acid, Bulking Agents (Isomalt, Sorbitol, Mannitol), Magnesium Sulphate, Calcium Carbonate, Magnesium Carbonate, Flavouring (Orange), Colour (Beetroot Red, Beta Carotene), Nicotinamide, Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Salt, Zinc Citrate, Calcium Pantothenate, Riboflavin Sodium Phosphate, Thiamine Monophosphate Chloride, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Anti-Foaming Agent (Polysorbate 60), Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid, Biotin, Cyanocobalamin

Storage

Do not store above 25°C, keep the tube tightly closedDo not use after the best before date on side of pack

Preparation and Usage

  • How to take Berocca?
  • Take 1 tablet per day. Simply dissolve in a glass or bottle of water to make a great tasting and refreshing Orange flavoured drink. Berocca is best taken in the morning to set you up for the day ahead. It can be taken every day throughout the year, but should not be used to replace a well-balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Suitable for adults (over 18 years old)

Warnings

  • Taking more than the recommended daily intake may be harmful
  • Keep out of the sight and reach of young children

Name and address

  • Bayer plc,
  • Green Park,
  • Reading,
  • Berkshire,
  • RG2 6AD,
  • UK.

  • Questions or comments?
  • Please e-mail us at: consumerhealthuk@bayer.com
  • Or visit our website at www.berocca.co.uk
  • 0845 6010901

18 Years

15 x Tablets

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer Tablet%RDA
Vitamin C 476 mg595
Vitamin B110.4 mg945
Vitamin B213.6 mg971
Niacin 45.3 mg NE283
Vitamin B6 7.1 mg507
Folic Acid 366 µg183
Vitamin B12 8.6 µg344
Biotin 130 µg260
Pantothenic acid 22.7 mg378
Magnesium 95 mg25
Zinc 9 mg90
RDA = Recommended Daily Allowance--
NE = Niacin Equivalent--

Taking more than the recommended daily intake may be harmful Keep out of the sight and reach of young children

Plastic container in a box, why?

3 stars

Trying to work out why the plastic container is protected by a cardboard box. It is waste that is unnecessary even for recycling.

