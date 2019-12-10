By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lambrini Bianco 150Cl

image 1 of Lambrini Bianco 150Cl
£ 2.50
£1.25/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Per 100ml
  • Energy66kcal 276kJ
    -%

Product Description

  • A slightly sparkling perry.
  • The classic one
  • Pack size: 150cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Alcohol Units

11.3

ABV

7.5% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Produced and bottled in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy chilled.

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Halewood International Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L36 6AD.

Return to

  • Halewood International Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L36 6AD.
  • lambrini.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

150cl ℮

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

good for a night out

5 stars

one bottle of this and you will be absolutely bevved for the next 5 days

