Tesco Microwave Wholegrain Rice 250G

£ 0.60
£2.40/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy813kJ 192kcal
    10%
  • Fat1.8g
    3%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 651kJ / 154kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked wholegrain rice.
  • WITH A NUTTY BITE Perfectly cooked so it's ready to eat hot or cold
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Wholegrain Rice (98%)[Water, Brown Rice], Sunflower Oil.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 1 1/2 mins
900W 1 1/2 mins
For best results microwave heat.
Gently squeeze the pouch to separate the rice.
Tear the top corner open slightly and place the product upright on a microwaveable plate.
Heat on full power for 1 minute 30 seconds.
Leave to stand for 30 seconds after heating.
Remove the pouch from the microwave and carefully tear open the top of the pack.
Pour contents onto a plate and gently fluff up with a fork.

Hob
Instructions: Place 30ml (2tbsp) of water into a saucepan and bring to the boil.
Add the contents of the pouch, cover and simmer gently for 2-3 minutes or until the water has been absorbed and the rice has heated through.
Fluff gently with a fork before serving.
Time: 2 - 3 minutes

Cooking Precautions

  • Take care when opening the pouch as hot steam may escape

Produce of

Produced in UK, Produced in France

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Pouch. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy651kJ / 154kcal813kJ / 192kcal
Fat1.4g1.8g
Saturates0.2g0.3g
Carbohydrate30.2g37.8g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre2.4g3.0g
Protein3.9g4.9g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Good really nice

5 stars

Good really nice

Rice was never so easy

5 stars

Great example of Tesco's own brand offering equal quality at half the price of proprietary brands, An easy way to prepare rice and much healthier than white rice.

Best microwave rice

5 stars

Best microwave rice. Microwave rice is quickest. Wholegrain is most nutritious. It taste great, especially with milk and veg together with cheese, egg or seafood.

Good value great item

5 stars

Have been buying this rice for couple of years and will continue to do so. Very good value for the money.

Top rice!

5 stars

Healthier than white rice. Great flavour. Great value.

Great bargain

5 stars

For ages have been buying Uncles Ben's, gave these a try and couldn't believe it. Just as tasty and half the price

