Tesco Microwave Wholegrain Rice 250G

Good really nice
Good really nice
Rice was never so easy
Great example of Tesco's own brand offering equal quality at half the price of proprietary brands, An easy way to prepare rice and much healthier than white rice.
Best microwave rice
Best microwave rice. Microwave rice is quickest. Wholegrain is most nutritious. It taste great, especially with milk and veg together with cheese, egg or seafood.
Good value great item
Have been buying this rice for couple of years and will continue to do so. Very good value for the money.
Top rice!
Healthier than white rice. Great flavour. Great value.
Great bargain
For ages have been buying Uncles Ben's, gave these a try and couldn't believe it. Just as tasty and half the price