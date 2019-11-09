Tesco 4 All Butter Pain Au Chocolat

This is the best chocolate croissant by far! Such
This is the best chocolate croissant by far! Such a shame it’s never on the shelf anymore at the Hatfield Tesco’s 😭
Great quality
Really good quality, good material.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1701kJ / 406kcal
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Dark Chocolate (22%), Butter (Milk) (18%), Water, Sugar, Yeast, Salt, Pasteurised Egg, Dried Skimmed Milk, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Dark Chocolate contains: Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 180, 160, 4
Time: 4-5 mins
Remove all packaging Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Temperature: 180, 160, 4
Time: 5-6 mins
Remove all packaging Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produced in the U.K.
4 Servings
Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
4
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pain au chocolat (58g)
|Energy
|1701kJ / 406kcal
|986kJ / 236kcal
|Fat
|20.0g
|11.6g
|Saturates
|11.9g
|6.9g
|Carbohydrate
|46.8g
|27.1g
|Sugars
|11.5g
|6.7g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|1.7g
|Protein
|8.3g
|4.8g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019