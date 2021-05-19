St Agur Blue Veined Cheese 125G

Addictive
Delicious and far too moreish. Might have to save for special occasions if there's any chance of a bikini this summer.
I love this cheese. Makes an easy lunch with cream crackers. Creamy with a fairly strong flavour - just as it should be.
Tasty, texture can be variable for the price.
Good quality and taste. Sometimes texture isn't always the best for the price.
Very good blue cheese, not as crumbly as Tesco's finest blue Stilton. Also slightly higher salt content.
Delicious
I love love love this cheese. So creamy & tasty & perfect to spread on crackers DELICIOUS
I love this cheese. Tangy & creamy. Best blue cheese in my opinion