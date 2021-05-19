We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

St Agur Blue Veined Cheese 125G

4.8(12)Write a review
St Agur Blue Veined Cheese 125G
£ 2.40
£19.20/kg

Product Description

  • Blue Veined Full Fat Soft Cheese
  • Use it to add a kick to your favourite recipes, hot or cold and check out www.thecheeselover.co.uk for more inspiration.
  • As the UK's favourite blue cheese brand, Saint Agur is a luxuriously different take on a French classic. Rich and smooth, this delicious blue cheese has a sophisticatedly creamy finish that melts in the mouth, balanced with a fresh, tangy punch of flavour.
  • Origin
  • From the Auvergne region of Central France, an area renowned for its centuries-old tradition of blue cheese making. Made with milk from cows that graze on the rich grass of the region's volcanic pastures, it has a rich blue taste and creamy texture.
  • A small amount of whey, a naturally occurring liquid, may be found in the pack.
  • Blue Veined Full Fat Soft Cheese
  • Made from pasteurized cows' milk
  • Cheese strength: 3
  • Rich and creamy blue cheese
  • Pack size: 125G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Cows' Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C.Once opened consume within 5 days.

Produce of

Produced in France in the Auverge region

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving suggestions
  • Tastes great when eaten simply on its own or when served on a piece of crusty French baguette. Saint Agur also makes the perfect accompaniment to pears, figs, grapes or walnuts and is an excellent ingredient in pasta dishes, risotto and salads.
  • Wine suggestions
  • Saint Agur is ideally complimented by a full-bodied red Burgundy. You can also enjoy it with a sweeter, white wine such as a Sauternes and be sure to try it with a glass of port at Christmas time.

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately 4 x 30g servings

Name and address

  • Fromageries des Chaumes,
  • F-64110,
  • Jurançon.
  • Saint Agur,
  • P.O. Box 93,
  • Hampton,

Return to

  • For more information, write to:
  • Saint Agur,
  • P.O. Box 93,
  • Hampton,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW12 2YA.
  • Or visit our website: www.dreamcheese.co.uk

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy 1493 kJ/448 kJ/
-361 kcal108 kcal
Fat 33.0g9.9g
of which saturates 23.0g6.9g
Carbohydrate <0.5g<0.2g
of which sugars <0.5g<0.2g
Protein 16.0g4.8g
Salt 2.2g0.66g
This pack contains approximately 4 x 30g servings--
View all Speciality & Continental Cheese

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

12 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Addictive

5 stars

Delicious and far too moreish. Might have to save for special occasions if there's any chance of a bikini this summer.

Good eating and gives flavour to sauces when added

5 stars

Good eating and gives flavour to sauces when added.

I love this cheese. Makes an easy lunch with cream

5 stars

I love this cheese. Makes an easy lunch with cream crackers. Creamy with a fairly strong flavour - just as it should be.

Tasty, texture can be variable for the price.

4 stars

Good quality and taste. Sometimes texture isn't always the best for the price.

The nicest blue cheese ever love this yum yum

5 stars

The nicest blue cheese ever love this yum yum

Very good blue cheese, not as crumbly as Tesco's f

4 stars

Very good blue cheese, not as crumbly as Tesco's finest blue Stilton. Also slightly higher salt content.

Delicious

5 stars

I love love love this cheese. So creamy & tasty & perfect to spread on crackers DELICIOUS

good on cream crackers

5 stars

good on cream crackers

Deliciously tangy.

5 stars

Deliciously tangy.

I love this cheese. Tangy & creamy. Best blue chee

5 stars

I love this cheese. Tangy & creamy. Best blue cheese in my opinion

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here