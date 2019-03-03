By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Oasis Citrus Punch 1.5Ltr(N)

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Oasis Citrus Punch 1.5Ltr(N)
£ 1.00
£0.07/100ml
250ml servings
  • Energy193kJ 45kcal
    2%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars10g
    11%
  • Salt0.20g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per: 100ml

Product Description

  • Still Mixed Citrus Fruit Juice Drink with Sugar and Sweeteners
  • Oasis is a great tasting refreshing still drink with big, colourful flavours and an attitude that see's the funny side of things
  • Still Mixed Citrus Fruit Juice
  • Contains sugars and sweeteners
  • Natural Flavours
  • Serve cold for maximum refreshment.
  • Store in a cool and dry place
  • Please recycle.
  • Coca-Cola and the Environment
  • Coca-Cola is committed to making a positive difference - to the health of the planet, consumers and the communities it serves. The company is working hard to reduce its impact on the environment in everything it does - growing more while using less in areas such as energy and water use, waste reduction and recycling - and by encouraging people to think more about the positive impact they can have on their local environment.
  • Contains a source of Phenylalanine.
  • Pack size: 1500ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Fruit Juices from Concentrates 5% (Orange 3.7%, Tangerine 1%, Lemon 0.5%), Citric Acid, Plant Concentrates (Safflower), Natural Orange Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Stabilisers (Polyphosphates, Modified Starch, Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K)

Storage

Store cool and dry.Refrigerate after opening and consume within 3 day.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled

Number of uses

1.5L = 6 x 250ml servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Coca-Cola Enterprises Ltd,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1EZ.

Return to

  • Coca-Cola Enterprises Ltd,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1EZ.
  • 0800 227711
  • Coca-Cola.co.uk

Net Contents

1.5l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer: 100mlPer: 250ml (%*)
Energy:77kJ/193kJ/
-18kcal45kcal (2%)
Fat:0g0g (0%)
of which saturates:0g0g (0%)
Carbohydrate:4.1g10g (4%)
of which sugars:4.1g10g (11%)
Protein:0g0g (0%)
Salt:0.08g0.20g (3%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
1.5L = 6 x 250ml servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Fantastic value & Taste

5 stars

Whole family love this drink, brilliant when chilled, so refreshing

Usually bought next

Oasis Summer Fruit 1.5 Litre Bottle

£ 1.00
£0.07/100ml

Coca Cola 1.5Ltr

£ 1.95
£0.13/100ml

Offer

Tesco Sparkling Lemonade 2 Litre Bottle

£ 0.40
£0.02/100ml

Pepsi Max 2 Litre Bottle

£ 1.50
£0.08/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here