L'oreal Elvive Nutri-Gloss Shine Shampoo 250ml

£3.00

£1.20/100ml

The Science of mid to long, dull hairThe longer your hair, the more sensitive it is. Over time it can begin to lack shine, vitality and softness.The secret to glossy shineNew formula with reinforced actives1 Mirror ShineEnriched with Pearl*, the formula illuminates and smoothes the hair's surface for better light reflection and a mesmerising shine.2 Cashmere TouchNow even more concentrated with Protein, the formula helps nourish each hair fibre for glossy, irresistible cashmere softness from root to tip.*Mother of Pearl powderResultsMirror shineCashmere touchSource: ©2020 Nielsen data, value and units, Haircare category (client defined) 52 w/e 16/05/20 in United Kingdom (GB+NI) Total Coverage. https://www.loreal-paris.co.uk/elviveno1
Care for your hair and the planet with the UK's No. 1*Goes well withFor best results follow with Nutri-Gloss Conditioner.
Shine enhancing Shampoo for Dull hairAchieves a Cashmere touchWorks best on Mid to long, dull hair
Pack size: 250ML

Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Dimethicone, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Cyclodextrin, CI 17200 / Red 33, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Nacre Powder, Sodium Benzoate, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Hydrolyzed Wheat Starch, Sodium Hydroxide, PPG-5-Ceteth-20, Jojoba Wax PEG-120 Esters, Salicylic Acid, Limonene, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Carbomer, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Citric Acid, Hexyl Cinnamal, Parfum / Fragrance, Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients

250ml ℮

Directions for Use: Apply on wet hair, lather then rinse.

