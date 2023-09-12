L'oreal Elvive Nutri-Gloss Shine Shampoo 250ml

The Science of mid to long, dull hair The longer your hair, the more sensitive it is. Over time it can begin to lack shine, vitality and softness. The secret to glossy shine New formula with reinforced actives 1 Mirror Shine Enriched with Pearl*, the formula illuminates and smoothes the hair's surface for better light reflection and a mesmerising shine. 2 Cashmere Touch Now even more concentrated with Protein, the formula helps nourish each hair fibre for glossy, irresistible cashmere softness from root to tip. *Mother of Pearl powder Results Mirror shine Cashmere touch Source: ©2020 Nielsen data, value and units, Haircare category (client defined) 52 w/e 16/05/20 in United Kingdom (GB+NI) Total Coverage. https://www.loreal-paris.co.uk/elviveno1

Goes well with For best results follow with Nutri-Gloss Conditioner.

Shine enhancing Shampoo for Dull hair Achieves a Cashmere touch Works best on Mid to long, dull hair

Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Dimethicone, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Cyclodextrin, CI 17200 / Red 33, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Nacre Powder, Sodium Benzoate, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Hydrolyzed Wheat Starch, Sodium Hydroxide, PPG-5-Ceteth-20, Jojoba Wax PEG-120 Esters, Salicylic Acid, Limonene, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Carbomer, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Citric Acid, Hexyl Cinnamal, Parfum / Fragrance, Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Preparation and Usage