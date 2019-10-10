By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Heartburn And Indigestion Liquid Aniseed 200Ml

£ 2.00
£1.00/100ml
  • Heartburn & Indigestion Liquid Aniseed Flavour Sodium alginate Sodium bicarbonate Calcium carbonate Provides relief from heartburn with acid indigestion 500ml BRAILLE: Tesco heartburn and indigestion liquid
  • This product is sugar free
  • Aniseed flavour
  • Provides relief from heartburn with acid indigestion
  • Pack size: 200ML
Information

Ingredients

Further information (bold and underline) Each 5 ml of this medicine contains 133.5 mg Sodium Bicarbonate, 250 mg Sodium Alginate, 80 mg Calcium Carbonate. It also contains carbomer, sodium hydroxide, saccharin sodium, ethyl parahydroxybenzoate (E214), propyl parahydroxybenzoate (E216), butyl parahydroxybenzoate, isopropyl alcohol, erythrosine colour (E127), star anise oil and purified water.

Storage

How to store Heartburn & Indigestion Liquid (bold and underline) Keep all medicines out of the sight and reach of children. (bold) Do not use after he expiry date shown on the pack (EXP month/year). Do not store above 25C. Do not refrigerate

Preparation and Usage

  • How to take Heartburn & Indigestion Liquid (bold and underline) To be taken by mouth, after meals and at bedtime. Shake bottle well before use. Adults and children over 12 years: (bold) Take 10-20 ml (two to four 5 ml spoonfuls) after meals and at bedtime, up to four times a day. Children 6 to 12 years: (bold) Take 5-10 ml (one to two 5 ml spoonfuls) after meals and at bedtime, up to four times a day. Children under 6 years: (bold) Not recommended. If you take too much of this product you may feel bloated. It is unlikely to cause any harm, but please consult your doctor or pharmacist. If you forget a dose it is not necessary to double the dose next time, just carry on taking as before. After taking Heartburn & Indigestion Liquid: (bold) If symptoms persist after 7 days consult your doctor.
  • Possible Side effects (bold and underline) Very rarely (less than 1 in 10,000 patients treated) an allergic reaction to the ingredients may occur. Symptoms of this may include skin rash, difficulty in breathing, dizziness or swelling of the face, lips, tongue or throat. Reporting of side effects: (bold) If you get any side effects, talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse. This includes any possible side effects not listed in this leaflet. You can also report side effects directly via the Yellow Card Scheme at www.mhra.gov.uk/yellowcard. By reporting side effects you can help provide more information on the safety of this medicine

Warnings

  • Keep out of the sight and reach of children.

Net Contents

200ml

Safety information

Keep out of the sight and reach of children.

Instant heartburn relief

5 stars

Fab - just the same as Gaviscon but you don't pay for the name Just the job for severe heartburn after food

Very effective and much cheaper than other brands.

5 stars

I sometimes waken up with heartburn during the night, but two teaspoonfuls of this settles things very quickly. I don't mind the aniseed flavour either. I also prefer liquid to tablets because i've found tablets take longer to act. I'd been getting another well-known brand from the chemist but now buy this one as it's much cheaper.

