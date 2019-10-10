Tesco Heartburn And Indigestion Liquid Aniseed 200Ml

Instant heartburn relief
Fab - just the same as Gaviscon but you don't pay for the name Just the job for severe heartburn after food
Very effective and much cheaper than other brands.
I sometimes waken up with heartburn during the night, but two teaspoonfuls of this settles things very quickly. I don't mind the aniseed flavour either. I also prefer liquid to tablets because i've found tablets take longer to act. I'd been getting another well-known brand from the chemist but now buy this one as it's much cheaper.