Tesco Mint Sauce 185G

Tesco Mint Sauce 185G
£ 0.55
£0.30/100g

One tablespoon (15g)
  • Energy66kJ 15kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars2.9g
    3%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 437kJ / 103kcal

Product Description

  • Mint sauce.
  • STRONG & FRAGRANT
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 185g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Partially Reconstituted Mint (39%) (Water, Mint), White Wine Vinegar (Sulphites), Sugar, Balsamic Vinegar (Wine Vinegar, Grape Must) (Sulphites), Dried Mint, Salt, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Water, Flavouring, Colour (Copper Chlorophyllin Complex).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 8 weeks. Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Stir before use.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 12 servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Net Contents

185g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy437kJ / 103kcal66kJ / 15kcal
Fat0.5g0.1g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate22.1g3.3g
Sugars19.1g2.9g
Fibre1.9g0.3g
Protein1.7g0.3g
Salt1.6g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

22 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Tasty

4 stars

Nice with lamb and chicken

Great taste and value.

5 stars

Great quality and superb value. This mint sauce is neither too vinegary nor too sweet. At such a goo price, I will certainly be buying it again.

Fresh mint flavour

5 stars

This mint sauce is perfect with lamb as it has a natural fresh taste. I bought it to make pakora sauce, it was amazing!

Good mint sauce for the price

5 stars

By this mint sauce all the time. Very good taste

brilliant

5 stars

great the whole family love it , will not use another one now cheap and the great taste

Helpful staff

5 stars

All chicken great as needed for sons weightlifting diet

great taste

5 stars

always worry when change from branded to own brand. needn't have worried..... good taste, not vinegary but packed with mint, just the right consistency and cheeper.

Great mint sauce

5 stars

Good value & tasty

Almost home-made

4 stars

I always buy this. It is nearly as good as home-made and very convenient. Good value for money.

Just as good as branded mint sauce.

4 stars

Bought to put into yogurt to accompany an indian meal. Appart from being slightly sweeter than id like it worked well.

