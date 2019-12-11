Tesco Mint Sauce 185G

Tasty
Nice with lamb and chicken
Great taste and value.
Great quality and superb value. This mint sauce is neither too vinegary nor too sweet. At such a goo price, I will certainly be buying it again.
Fresh mint flavour
This mint sauce is perfect with lamb as it has a natural fresh taste. I bought it to make pakora sauce, it was amazing!
Good mint sauce for the price
By this mint sauce all the time. Very good taste
brilliant
great the whole family love it , will not use another one now cheap and the great taste
Helpful staff
All chicken great as needed for sons weightlifting diet
great taste
always worry when change from branded to own brand. needn't have worried..... good taste, not vinegary but packed with mint, just the right consistency and cheeper.
Great mint sauce
Good value & tasty
Almost home-made
I always buy this. It is nearly as good as home-made and very convenient. Good value for money.
Just as good as branded mint sauce.
Bought to put into yogurt to accompany an indian meal. Appart from being slightly sweeter than id like it worked well.