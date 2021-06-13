Tesco Creamed Horseradish 185G

Acetic acid was overpowering, no noticeable horser
Acetic acid was overpowering, no noticeable horseradish flavour, very peculiar semi-translucent appearance. Thoroughly unpleasant!
Has the recipe been changed? I loved this but now it tastes horrible, won’t be buying again.
Quite nice, but something's missing. Good value, though.
Has the recipe changed, it seems more vinegary? Doesn’t taste as nice as the last pot I had.
Bring back the hot one please!
We use this for beef and fish and its fine, but we also preferred the hot horseradish have not seen it on the shelf now for about a year, please Tesco bring it back.
Very sharp and vinegery
For what it is, its okay but we much preferred the HOT Creamed Horseradish, which you used to sell and gave more bite for the price.
Tesco Finest Creamed Horseradish is so much nicer. It doesn't have the harsh rawness that this has by comparison. Have noticed a few Finest products have disappeared. Please bring back.
CREAMY & SMOOTH JUST ENOUGH HEAT. MY FAVOURITE.
I LOVED THIS SAUCE . JUST ENOUGH HEAT. DID NOT BLOW MY HEAD OFF, AS SOME SAUCES DO.