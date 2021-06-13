We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Creamed Horseradish 185G

£ 0.50
£0.27/100g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 99kJ / 24kcal

Product Description

  • Creamed horseradish sauce.
  • BRITISH DOUBLE CREAM
  • Pack size: 185G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Reconstituted Dried Horseradish (24%), Rapeseed Oil, Horseradish (4.5%), Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Double Cream (Milk) (3.5%), Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Spirit Vinegar, Pasteurised Reconstituted Dried Egg, Salt, Dried Turnip, Mustard Flour, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 8 weeks and by 'use by' date shown. Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 8 weeks.

Preparation and Usage

  • Stir before use.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesOne tablespoon (15g)Per 100g
Energy99kJ / 24kcal662kJ / 159kcal
Fat1.6g10.8g
Saturates0.2g1.3g
Carbohydrate1.9g12.9g
Sugars1.1g7.3g
Fibre0.3g1.9g
Protein0.3g1.7g
Salt0.2g1.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Acetic acid was overpowering, no noticeable horser

1 stars

Acetic acid was overpowering, no noticeable horseradish flavour, very peculiar semi-translucent appearance. Thoroughly unpleasant!

Has the recipe been changed? I loved this but now

1 stars

Has the recipe been changed? I loved this but now it tastes horrible, won’t be buying again.

Quite nice, but something's missing.

3 stars

Quite nice, but something's missing. Good value, though.

Has the recipe changed, it seems more vinegary? Do

3 stars

Has the recipe changed, it seems more vinegary? Doesn’t taste as nice as the last pot I had.

Tame

3 stars

Bring back the hot one please!

Not a lot of choice

3 stars

We use this for beef and fish and its fine, but we also preferred the hot horseradish have not seen it on the shelf now for about a year, please Tesco bring it back.

awful

1 stars

Very sharp and vinegery

For what it is, its okay but we much preferred the

3 stars

For what it is, its okay but we much preferred the HOT Creamed Horseradish, which you used to sell and gave more bite for the price.

Tesco Finest Creamed Horseradish is so much nicer.

3 stars

Tesco Finest Creamed Horseradish is so much nicer. It doesn't have the harsh rawness that this has by comparison. Have noticed a few Finest products have disappeared. Please bring back.

CREAMY & SMOOTH JUST ENOUGH HEAT. MY FAVOURITE.

5 stars

I LOVED THIS SAUCE . JUST ENOUGH HEAT. DID NOT BLOW MY HEAD OFF, AS SOME SAUCES DO.

