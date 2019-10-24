Tesco Organic Blueberries 150G

Remove plastic
Remove plastic
Home delivery pickers need to be reprimanded.
These were put straight in the fridge on the day purchased. On the label it says 2+ days (not in this case). Have come to eat them and they are mostly all well past there eat by date. (either dried up or mouldy etc). Ended up throwing the pallet away.
Very disappointing
Got these blueberries today from Addlestone Tesco. I’m really annoyed as i had to throw more than half of it away. Never buy this one again. Very disappointed.
big, excellent quality and taste. Have a really go
big, excellent quality and taste. Have a really good 'shelf life' best ones i've had in ages.
Kids love these
Reliably plump tasty blueberries - perfect!