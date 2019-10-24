By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Organic Blueberries 150G

2.5(5)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Organic Blueberries 150G
£ 2.40
£16.00/kg
Per 80g
  • Energy231kJ 55kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars8.0g
    9%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 289kJ / 68kcal

Product Description

  • Blueberries.
  • Delicately hand picked Naturally grown in organic soils. Carefully selected for a crisp bite and balanced flavour
  Delicately hand picked Naturally grown in organic soils. Carefully selected for a crisp bite and balanced flavour
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Blueberry

Storage

Keep refrigerated. To give best flavour bring to room temperature before eating.

Produce of

Produce of France, Italy, Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

1-2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

various

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy289kJ / 68kcal231kJ / 55kcal
Fat0.3g0.2g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate14.5g11.6g
Sugars10.0g8.0g
Fibre2.4g1.9g
Protein0.7g0.6g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--













5 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Remove plastic

1 stars

Remove plastic

Home delivery pickers need to be reprimanded.

1 stars

These were put straight in the fridge on the day purchased. On the label it says 2+ days (not in this case). Have come to eat them and they are mostly all well past there eat by date. (either dried up or mouldy etc). Ended up throwing the pallet away.

Very disappointing

1 stars

Got these blueberries today from Addlestone Tesco. I’m really annoyed as i had to throw more than half of it away. Never buy this one again. Very disappointed.

big, excellent quality and taste. Have a really go

5 stars

big, excellent quality and taste. Have a really good 'shelf life' best ones i've had in ages.

Kids love these

5 stars

Reliably plump tasty blueberries - perfect!

