Castillo San Lorenzo Reserva 75Cl

4.5(164)Write a review
£ 6.50
£6.50/75cl

Offer

Product Description

  • Red Spanish Wine
  • Richly flavoured and spicy, this classic Rioja combines ripe plum and dried fruit characters with cinnamon and vanilla from selected Tempranillo old vineyards. This wine will continue to improve in bottle up to ten years from the vintage.
  • Wine of Spain
  • Tempranillo grapes aged 12 months in American and French barrels
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A combination of Tempranillo, Graciano and Mazuelo grapes, this is a modern classic loaded with rich, ripe, black fruit flavours

Region of Origin

Rioja

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Criadores de Rioja

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Paloma Redondo

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Tempranillo, Graciano

Vinification Details

  • From selected tempranillo, mazuelo and graciano grapes. After pressing, the must ferments in stainless steel tanks for 7 days. The wine undergoes maceration at 28 ºC to 30 ºC with 20 days and malolactic fermentation. Aged 24 months in barrels of American and French oak.

History

  • Criadores de Rioja typifies 21st century Rioja in its careful balancing of tradition and innovation. The winery was established in 2000 with a view to modernize the production of Rioja wines whilst working with the scores of small, top local growers. It produces modern-style wines using state-of-the-art equipment in a fabulously well-equipped all-singing, all-dancing stainless steel winery

Regional Information

  • Rioja is the oldest and most prestigious wine appellation in Spain. The microclimate, with plenty of sunshine combined with a variety of soils are all perfectly aligned for the production of fine wines.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 9 years

Produce of

Product of Spain

Name and address

  • Produced & bottled by:
  • Castillo San Lorenzo S.A.,
  • Alberite,
  • España.

Return to

  • Castillo San Lorenzo S.A.,
  • Alberite,
  • España.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

164 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Check the year

3 stars

Had a bottle of 2012 was very good aged well brown tinge Hung on the glass lots of oak very smooth. However couldn’t find 2012 tried the 2013. Oh dear bright red les viscosity sharper not particularly pleasant. Tescos check it out. Check no one is pulling a fadt one on you in Spain. I know Iberia very well. Sorry to say You have to double check then double check. If 2013 was just a poor year perhaps but It seems to me the 2013 is more like a 2 year old wine. Is that why Tescos have reduced it to Offer price. Mmmm. Have you any 2012 anywhere I would by a few bottles of that.

Great wine for the price.

5 stars

6 Yr old reserve for this price is amazing. Great depth and flavour. Quite oaky and fruity. I enjoy it on its own without food.

This wine has everything.

5 stars

I love this wine. A true Rioja, fruity and smooth. It goes great with a hearty lamb stew or a delicious Sunday roast. Alternatively, it tastes great on its own. I have had several more expensive Rioja’s, but few as good as this.

Really smooth

5 stars

His wine is so so smooth . It is slightly more expensive than some other Rioja’s but well worth it I got Tesco Finest at the same time but this wine is so much better.

Not vegetarian

3 stars

Very disappointed to see that although previous years were vegetarian the 2011 does not appear to be.

very good

5 stars

We are not fans of red wine but this one is really easy to drink and we enjoyed it. It will be regularly on our shopping list.

Good wine at the reduced price

4 stars

The wine was easy to drink and did taste good with or without food.I am an avid drinker of Rioja wine and found this to be very acceptable considering I would normally opt for the more expensive Glorioso.

Excellent wine

5 stars

This wine is very smooth, nice on its on, or with a meal.

Rioja SanLorenzo

4 stars

As a joke a wine merchant remarked that this wine was the only wine to drink with Beans on Toast. We tried it Have drunk rioja as our red wine since It is mellow and soothing to the palate

If it's always on offer perhaps there's a reason..

1 stars

I find it impossible to believe that this wine is ever bought at its "full price" of £16 - certainly not twice. It is almost always on offer, at anything up to 50% off, and the reason is clear - it's the only way to entice people to buy. Steer well clear.

1-10 of 164 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

