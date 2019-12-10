Castillo San Lorenzo Reserva 75Cl

Check the year
Had a bottle of 2012 was very good aged well brown tinge Hung on the glass lots of oak very smooth. However couldn’t find 2012 tried the 2013. Oh dear bright red les viscosity sharper not particularly pleasant. Tescos check it out. Check no one is pulling a fadt one on you in Spain. I know Iberia very well. Sorry to say You have to double check then double check. If 2013 was just a poor year perhaps but It seems to me the 2013 is more like a 2 year old wine. Is that why Tescos have reduced it to Offer price. Mmmm. Have you any 2012 anywhere I would by a few bottles of that.
Great wine for the price.
6 Yr old reserve for this price is amazing. Great depth and flavour. Quite oaky and fruity. I enjoy it on its own without food.
This wine has everything.
I love this wine. A true Rioja, fruity and smooth. It goes great with a hearty lamb stew or a delicious Sunday roast. Alternatively, it tastes great on its own. I have had several more expensive Rioja’s, but few as good as this.
Really smooth
His wine is so so smooth . It is slightly more expensive than some other Rioja’s but well worth it I got Tesco Finest at the same time but this wine is so much better.
Not vegetarian
Very disappointed to see that although previous years were vegetarian the 2011 does not appear to be.
very good
We are not fans of red wine but this one is really easy to drink and we enjoyed it. It will be regularly on our shopping list.
Good wine at the reduced price
The wine was easy to drink and did taste good with or without food.I am an avid drinker of Rioja wine and found this to be very acceptable considering I would normally opt for the more expensive Glorioso.
Excellent wine
This wine is very smooth, nice on its on, or with a meal.
Rioja SanLorenzo
As a joke a wine merchant remarked that this wine was the only wine to drink with Beans on Toast. We tried it Have drunk rioja as our red wine since It is mellow and soothing to the palate
If it's always on offer perhaps there's a reason..
I find it impossible to believe that this wine is ever bought at its "full price" of £16 - certainly not twice. It is almost always on offer, at anything up to 50% off, and the reason is clear - it's the only way to entice people to buy. Steer well clear.