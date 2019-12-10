Tesco Babycorn And Mangetout 175G

Perfect for stir fry
Very fresh
Very fresh. A great addition to a stir fry, or cooked on their own.
Disappointing to say the least
Pretty poor. The corn was mouldy before the use by date.
Not recommended!
On the many occasions I have bought these, the mange-tout are fine but the baby corn are covered in brown marks. I'm not sure whether it's mould or damage from bruising, but they look very unappetising.
The two packs of these I ordered last week were cl
The two packs of these I ordered last week were clearly well out of date. The sweet corn was brown around the edges after one day of being fridge. I threw them away.
poor quality
