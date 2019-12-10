By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Babycorn And Mangetout 175G

2.5(6)Write a review
Tesco Babycorn And Mangetout 175G
£ 1.65
£9.43/kg

Offer

per 80g
  • Energy136kJ 32kcal
    2%
  • Fat<0.5
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars3.5g
    4%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 170kJ / 40kcal

Product Description

  • Baby Corn and Mangetout
  • For more great recipe ideas, visit realfood.tesco.com
  • Harvested by Hand A mix of sweet subtle flavours and crisp, crunchy textures
  • Quality & Freshness
  • At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality. All our baby corn & mangetout come from trusted growers around the world. Grown in carefully tended fields where they are harvested by hand and specially selected for their small size, maturity and sweet flavours.
  • Harvested by hand
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Pack size: 175g

Information

Ingredients

Babycorn, Mangetout

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging and wash before use.

Steam
Instructions: Place in a steamer and steam for 4-5 minutes or until tender.

Stir Fry
Instructions: Pre-heat wok or frying pan with 10ml oil over a moderate heat.
Stir fry for 3-5 minutes or until tender.

Produce of

Produce of India, Kenya, Mozambique, Guatemala, Peru, Zimbabwe, Zambia

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

Net Contents

175g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 80g
Energy170kJ / 40kcal136kJ / 32kcal
Fat<0.5g<0.5g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate5.5g4.4g
Sugars4.4g3.5g
Fibre2.6g2.1g
Protein2.6g2.1g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

6 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Perfect for stir fry

5 stars

Perfect for stir fry

Very fresh

5 stars

Very fresh. A great addition to a stir fry, or cooked on their own.

Disappointing to say the least

2 stars

Pretty poor. The corn was mouldy before the use by date.

Not recommended!

1 stars

On the many occasions I have bought these, the mange-tout are fine but the baby corn are covered in brown marks. I'm not sure whether it's mould or damage from bruising, but they look very unappetising.

The two packs of these I ordered last week were cl

1 stars

The two packs of these I ordered last week were clearly well out of date. The sweet corn was brown around the edges after one day of being fridge. I threw them away.

poor quality

1 stars

poor quality

