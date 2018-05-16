Haribo Tangfastics Mini Bag 16G

Product Description
- Fizzy Fruit Flavour, Cola Flavour and Sweet Foam Gums
- Kids and grown-ups love it so ...
- ... the happy world of HARIBO!
- Always recycle where possible, or bin it
- Treat size
- Tangy tastiness
- Without Artificial Colours
- Pack size: 16G
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Gelatine, Dextrose, Acids: Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Acidity Regulators: Calcium Citrates, Sodium Hydrogen Malate, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Fruit and Plant Concentrates: Apple, Aronia, Blackcurrant, Carrot, Elderberry, Grape, Hibiscus, Kiwi, Lemon, Mango, Orange, Passion Fruit, Safflower, Spirulina, Flavouring, Elderberry Extract, Glazing Agent: Carnauba Wax
Storage
Best before end ...(see print on back of pack). Store away from heat and humidity.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- Dunhills (Pontefract) PLC,
- Po Box 1,
- Pontefract,
- WF8 1WX,
- England.
- HARIBO Ireland Ltd,
Return to
- Dunhills (Pontefract) PLC,
- Po Box 1,
- Pontefract,
- WF8 1WX,
- England.
- HARIBO Ireland Ltd,
- 2nd Floor,
- 15 Earl Street,
- Dundalk,
- Co. Louth,
- IRE.
- www.haribo.com
Net Contents
16g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy:
|1 472 kJ/346 kcal
|Fat:
|<0.5 g
|of which saturates:
|0.1 g
|Carbohydrate:
|80 g
|of which sugars:
|50 g
|Protein:
|6.6 g
|Salt:
|0.03 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021