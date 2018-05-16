Daktarin Dual Action Cream 15G

Product Description
- Aktiv Cream
- Miconazole Nitrate
- Effective treatment and relief of Athlete's Foot
- Prescription strength
- Contains a moisturising ingredient to help soothe cracked skin
- Pack size: 15G
Information
Ingredients
Miconazole Nitrate 2% w/w, Also contains: PEG-6, PEG-32 and Glycol Stearate, Oleoyl Macroglycerides, Liquid Paraffin, E 210, E 320, Water
Storage
Do not store above 25°C.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Wash the infected skin and dry it well. Apply cream to affected area twice daily. Continue to use the cream for 7 days after symptoms have cleared to prevent them coming back.
- If symptoms persist or irritation occurs, consult your pharmacist or doctor.
- Please read the enclosed leaflet before use.
Warnings
- Keep all medicines out of reach and sight of children.
- FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY
Name and address
- McNeil Products Ltd,
- Maidenhead,
- Berkshire,
- SL6 3UG,
- UK.
Net Contents
15g
Safety information
