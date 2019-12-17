By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Chocolate Croissant 2 Pack

£ 1.20
£0.60/each

One croissant
  • Energy1523kJ 365kcal
    18%
  • Fat20.2g
    29%
  • Saturates9.4g
    47%
  • Sugars11.3g
    13%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1836kJ / 439kcal

Product Description

  • Croissant with chocolate flavoured filling, topped with chocolate pieces.
  • Made with a chocolate flavoured filling and topped with chocolate pieces

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Sugar, Water, Sunflower Oil, Chocolate Pieces (4.5%), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Yeast, Unsalted Butter (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Pasteurised Egg, Yeast Powder, Flavouring, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Chocolate Pieces contain: Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Soya

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

2

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne croissant (83g)
Energy1836kJ / 439kcal1523kJ / 365kcal
Fat24.3g20.2g
Saturates11.3g9.4g
Carbohydrate45.1g37.4g
Sugars13.6g11.3g
Fibre2.3g1.9g
Protein8.9g7.4g
Salt0.7g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Love it! I always order this.

5 stars

