By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Maple And Pecan Plait 2 Pack

5(2)Write a review
image 1 of Maple And Pecan Plait 2 Pack
£ 1.20
£0.60/each
One plait
  • Energy1554kJ 372kcal
    19%
  • Fat23.0g
    33%
  • Saturates9.6g
    48%
  • Sugars13.8g
    15%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1895kJ / 454kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Danish pastries with maple syrup filling and pecan nuts.
  • Flaky pastry filled with maple syrup and topped with pecans for a sweet, sticky bite

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vegetable Margarine [Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Coconut Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Pecan Nuts (4.5%), Yeast, Water, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Maple Syrup (1%), Glazing Agent (Isomalt), Cane Sugar Syrup, Stabilisers (Pectin, Calcium Alginate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Phosphate), Modified Potato Starch, Dextrose, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Thickeners (Sodium Alginate, Pectin), Whey Powder (Milk), Flavouring, Dried Skimmed Milk, Coconut Oil, Gelling Agent (Agar), Glucose Syrup, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Milk Proteins, Colour (Beta-Carotene).

 

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Pecans, Wheat, Milk, Egg

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne plait (82g)
Energy1895kJ / 454kcal1554kJ / 372kcal
Fat28.0g23.0g
Saturates11.7g9.6g
Carbohydrate44.6g36.6g
Sugars16.8g13.8g
Fibre0.7g0.6g
Protein5.6g4.6g
Salt0.4g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

OH HEAVEN !

5 stars

Really yummy ! I found this product a treat to be savoured occasionally as it is so delicious and you could get hooked, but then, a little of what you fancy does you good ! Lots of tasty nuts oodles of maple syrup, and if you can't eat both on the same day try warming one up a little the following day and the flavour is just wonderful. High quality pastry. This is a winner for me.

So Yummy!

5 stars

I am SO in love with these. They do vary a bit on the amount of maple syrup filling but thats forgiven. Lovely flakey pastry, drops all down your front. (No time to get a plate. As soon as the shopping's home the pack is opened while I put the other stuff away.) Have been buying in rapid succession for a few months now and hoping that it was just a 'fad.' Not so. Can see me keep on keeping on for Britain.

Helpful little swaps

Tesco Pain Au Raisin 2 Pack

£ 1.20
£0.60/each

Tesco Almond Croissant 2 Pack

£ 1.20
£0.60/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here