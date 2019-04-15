Maple And Pecan Plait 2 Pack

OH HEAVEN !
Really yummy ! I found this product a treat to be savoured occasionally as it is so delicious and you could get hooked, but then, a little of what you fancy does you good ! Lots of tasty nuts oodles of maple syrup, and if you can't eat both on the same day try warming one up a little the following day and the flavour is just wonderful. High quality pastry. This is a winner for me.
So Yummy!
I am SO in love with these. They do vary a bit on the amount of maple syrup filling but thats forgiven. Lovely flakey pastry, drops all down your front. (No time to get a plate. As soon as the shopping's home the pack is opened while I put the other stuff away.) Have been buying in rapid succession for a few months now and hoping that it was just a 'fad.' Not so. Can see me keep on keeping on for Britain.