Almond Croissant 2 Pack

£ 1.20
£0.60/each

One croissant
  • Energy1429kJ 342kcal
    17%
  • Fat17.6g
    25%
  • Saturates7.6g
    38%
  • Sugars11.5g
    13%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1701kJ / 407kcal

Product Description

  • Croissant with an almond filling and topped with flaked almonds.
  • Made with an almond filling, topped with flaked almonds for a nutty croissant

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Sugar, Ground Almonds (7%), Water, Flaked Almonds (4.5%), Yeast, Pasteurised Egg White, Unsalted Butter (Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Icing Sugar, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Pasteurised Egg, Yeast Powder, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Almonds, Wheat, Milk, Egg

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

2

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne croissant (84g)
Energy1701kJ / 407kcal1429kJ / 342kcal
Fat21.0g17.6g
Saturates9.0g7.6g
Carbohydrate43.9g36.9g
Sugars13.7g11.5g
Fibre2.4g2.0g
Protein9.3g7.8g
Salt0.7g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

6 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

The best

5 stars

These 2 packs of pastries are my favourite - great quality, fresh, and really tasty. Best if crisped up in the oven but also fine to microwave for 15s for a warm treat. Oozing with almond paste!

AMAZING

5 stars

I thought they were the best croissants I have ever had. Good quality, and good price! GO TESCO!!!!!!!

Poor quality. Don't waste your money.

1 stars

So disappointing. Pastry thick and doughy. No taste of almonds. Filling just tasted sweet. Competitors are of much higher quality for the same price.

Stodgy

1 stars

Very stodgy, hardly any filling

Nice

3 stars

Very nice but could do with more almond paste inside

Fantastic if Fresh

4 stars

These are really nice when they are fresh.

