Almond Croissant 2 Pack

The best
These 2 packs of pastries are my favourite - great quality, fresh, and really tasty. Best if crisped up in the oven but also fine to microwave for 15s for a warm treat. Oozing with almond paste!
AMAZING
I thought they were the best croissants I have ever had. Good quality, and good price! GO TESCO!!!!!!!
Poor quality. Don't waste your money.
So disappointing. Pastry thick and doughy. No taste of almonds. Filling just tasted sweet. Competitors are of much higher quality for the same price.
Stodgy
Very stodgy, hardly any filling
Nice
Very nice but could do with more almond paste inside
Fantastic if Fresh
These are really nice when they are fresh.