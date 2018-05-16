By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Aishas Value Chicken Nuggets 500G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Aishas Value Chicken Nuggets 500G
£ 2.25
£4.50/kg

Product Description

  • Chopped & shaped chicken meat in a tasty coating
  • Suitable for a halal diet
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Meat 60%, Breadcrumb (Wheat Flour, Yeast, Salt), Wheat Flour, Wheat Starch, Rice Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Chicken Collagen, Potato Starch, Salt, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Spices, Onion Powder, Raising Agents: E450, E500

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Keep frozenStore at -18°C or colder Do not refreeze after defrosting

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove from packaging prior to cooking. For best results cook from frozen.
This product is fully cooked.
Ensure the product is piping hot throughout before serving.

Deep Fry
Instructions: Fry in hot oil (180°C / 360°F) for 3 mins.
Drain and serve.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking sheet in a pre-heated oven (220°C, 425°F, Gas Mark 7) cook for approx, 10-15 mins. Turning once.

Produce of

Pre-packed into the United Kingdom

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • World Foods Frozen & Chilled,
  • PO Box 10235,
  • Leicester,
  • LE41 9HN,
  • UK.

Importer address

  • World Foods Frozen & Chilled,
  • PO Box 10235,
  • Leicester,
  • LE41 9HN,
  • UK.

Return to

  • World Foods Frozen & Chilled,
  • PO Box 10235,
  • Leicester,
  • LE41 9HN,
  • UK.
  • Web: www.worldfoodsfrozen.com
  • Email: sales@worldfoodsfrozen.com
  • Tel: 0116 2464 101

Net Contents

500g ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

