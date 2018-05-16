Aishas Value Chicken Nuggets 500G

Product Description
- Chopped & shaped chicken meat in a tasty coating
- Suitable for a halal diet
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
Chicken Meat 60%, Breadcrumb (Wheat Flour, Yeast, Salt), Wheat Flour, Wheat Starch, Rice Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Chicken Collagen, Potato Starch, Salt, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Spices, Onion Powder, Raising Agents: E450, E500
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Keep frozenStore at -18°C or colder Do not refreeze after defrosting
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove from packaging prior to cooking. For best results cook from frozen.
This product is fully cooked.
Ensure the product is piping hot throughout before serving.
Deep Fry
Instructions: Fry in hot oil (180°C / 360°F) for 3 mins.
Drain and serve.
Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking sheet in a pre-heated oven (220°C, 425°F, Gas Mark 7) cook for approx, 10-15 mins. Turning once.
Produce of
Pre-packed into the United Kingdom
Warnings
- Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
Name and address
- World Foods Frozen & Chilled,
- PO Box 10235,
- Leicester,
- LE41 9HN,
- UK.
Importer address
Return to
- Web: www.worldfoodsfrozen.com
- Email: sales@worldfoodsfrozen.com
- Tel: 0116 2464 101
Net Contents
500g ℮
Safety information
