Oasis Citrus Punch 500Ml (N)
- Energy193kJ 45kcal2%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars10g11%
- Salt0.20g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per: 100ml
Product Description
- Still Mixed Citrus Fruit Juice Drink with Sugar and Sweetener
- Oasis is a great tasting refreshing still drink with big, colourful flavours and an attitude that see's the funny side of things
- Still Mixed Citrus Fruit Juice
- Contains sugars and sweeteners
- Natural Flavours
- Serve cold for maximum refreshment.
- Store in a cool and dry place
- Please recycle.
- Coca-Cola and the Environment
- Coca-Cola is committed to making a positive difference - to the health of the planet, consumers and the communities it serves. The company is working hard to reduce its impact on the environment in everything it does - growing more while using less in areas such as energy and water use, waste reduction and recycling - and by encouraging people to think more about the positive impact they can have on their local environment.
- Contains a source of Phenylalanine
- Natural flavours
- No artificial colours
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Fruit Juices from Concentrates 5% (Orange 3.7%, Tangerine 1%, Lemon 0.5%), Citric Acid, Plant Concentrate (Safflower), Natural Orange Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Stabilisers (Polyphosphates, Modified Starch, Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K)
Storage
Store cool and dry.Refrigerate after opening and consume within 3 days.
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled
Number of uses
500ml = 2 x 250ml servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- Coca-Cola Enterprises Ltd,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1EZ.
Return to
- Coca-Cola Enterprises Ltd,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1EZ.
- Want to know more about me?
- Freephone Consumer Careline 0800 227711
- www.coca-cola.co.uk/nutrition
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per: 100ml
|Per: 250ml (%*)
|Energy:
|77kJ
|193kJ
|-
|18kcal
|45kcal (2%)
|Carbohydrate:
|4.1g
|10g (4%)
|of which sugars:
|4.1g
|10g (11%)
|Salt:
|0.08g
|0.2g (3%)
|Fat, Saturates, Protein, - negligible amount
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|500ml = 2 x 250ml servings
|-
|-
