Just For Men Brush-In Colour Gel Dark Brown

Good quality, just too expensive.
Aqua, Coco-Glucoside, Aminomethyl Propanol, Carbomer, p-Phenylenediamine, Resorcinol, Parfum, m-Aminophenol, Sodium Sulfite, Erythorbic Acid, N, N-Bis(2-Hydroxyethyl)-p-Phenylenediamine Sulfate, p-Aminophenol, Caramel, Trisodium EDTA, Cinnamidopropyltrimonium Chloride, Laurdimonium Hydroxypropyl Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, 2-Amino-4-Hydroxyethylaminoanisole Sulfate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Panthenol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Linalool, Limonene, Alpha-lsomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Benzoate, (RD-004663), Colour Developer: Aqua, Cetyl Alcohol, Hydrogen Peroxide, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Steareth-2, Laureth-23, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Colloidal Oatmeal, Etidronic Acid, Maltodextrin. (RD-005111)
Made in U.S.A. of U.S. and imported components
16 Years
SAFETY WARNINGS HAIR COLOURANTS CAN CAUSE SEVERE ALLERGIC REACTIONS. READ AND FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED FOR USE ON PERSONS UNDER THE AGE OF 16. TEMPORARY "BLACK HENNA" TATTOOS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF ALLERGY. BEFORE USING THIS PRODUCT, YOU MUST PERFORM A PRELIMINARY 48-HOUR SKIN ALLERGY PATCH TEST ACCORDING TO ENCLOSED LEAFLET. DO NOT COLOUR YOUR HAIR IF: You have a rash on your face or sensitive, irritated, and damaged scalp. You have ever experienced any reaction after colouring your hair. You have experienced a reaction to a temporary "black henna" tattoo in the past. AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. RINSE IMMEDIATELY IF PRODUCT COMES INTO CONTACT WITH EYES. DO NOT USE TO DYE EYELASHES OR EYEBROWS. RINSE HAIR WELL AFTER APPLICATION. WEAR GLOVES PROVIDED. READ AND FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS ON ENCLOSED LEAFLET. CONTAINS HYDROGEN PEROXIDE, RESORCINOL AND PHENYLENEDIAMINES. Some people may have an allergic reaction to hair colourants. Remember to perform the 48-hour skin allergy test before each use even if you have previously used this or other haircolouring products. For this reason, buy this product two days before you intend to use it. In rare cases, use of hair dye has been associated with skin depigmentation (skin lightening or loss of skin colour), which may be temporary or permanent. If you notice any skin depigmentation or other allergic reaction such as discomfort or severe itching, discontinue use immediately. Do not use this product at all if you have skin depigmentation problems such as white patches on your skin (a condition called vitiligo) or if you have a family history of skin depigmentation problems, as an allergic reaction may cause temporary or permanent loss of skin pigment. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
