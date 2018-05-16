Lemsip Cold & Flu 10'S Max Strength

- Paracetamol, Phenylephrine Hydrochloride
- For the symptomatic relief of colds and flu
- Ingredients (per sachet): Paracetamol 1000mg, Action: Analgesic & antipyretic, Relief of... Headache, sore throat, fever, body aches & pains
- Ingredients (per sachet): Phenylephrine hydrochloride 12.2mg, Action: Decongestant, Relief of... Blocked nose
Ingredients
Ingredients (per sachet): Paracetamol 1000mg, Phenylephrine Hydrochloride 12.2mg, Also contains Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Aspartame, Lactose, Sodium and Sucrose
Storage
Store below 25°C in a dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions
- How to take: For oral use. Pour one sachet of powder into a mug and fill with hot, but not boiling, water. Stir until dissolved. If preferred, sweeten to taste with sugar, honey or your usual sweetener.
- How much to take: Adults, the elderly and children aged 16 years and over: 1 sachet every 4 to 6 hours as required. Do not take more than 4 sachets in 24 hours.
Warnings
- Do not give to children under 16 years of age.
- Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to. If you do not get better, talk to your doctor.
- Do not take if: you are allergic to any ingredient, you have heart disease, high blood pressure, overactive thyroid, an enlarged prostate, or if you are taking or have taken MAOI's (antidepressants) within 14 days or other sympathomimetic decongestants.
- Warnings
- CONTAINS PARACETAMOL. Do not take anything else containing paracetamol while taking this medicine. Talk to a doctor at once if you take too much of this medicine, even if you feel well.
- Consult your pharmacist or doctor before taking if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.
- Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
Lower age limit
16 Years
Net Contents
10 x Sachets
Safety information
