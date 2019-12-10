By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Stolichnaya Premium Vodka 70Cl

Stolichnaya Premium Vodka 70Cl
£ 15.00
£21.43/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland's Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Vodka
  • I am Stolichnaya®. My origins are in the fertile region of Tambov, where my own wheat farms surround my state-of-the-art distillery, Talvis. Here, my certified 'Alpha Grade' spirit - the finest reference of purity and quality - is distilled just three times to preserve my gentle, grainy character.
  • My spirit then travels to the historic Latvijas Balzams in Riga, where I become vodka. Just four filtrations through quartz sand and birch wood charcoal are all that is needed to acquire my unsurpassed smoothness. I am Stolichnaya®. Tonight I am here.
  • Made with certified alpha grade spirit
  • 100% grain neutral spirits
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled at:
  • Latvijas Balzams,
  • A. Čaka 160,
  • Rīga,
  • LV-1012,
  • Latvia.

Return to

  • Cellar Trends Limited,
  • Stonehouse Farm,
  • Ashby Road,
  • Woodville,
  • Swadlincote,
  • Derbyshire,
  • DE11 7BP.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl

Using Product Information

