Stolichnaya Premium Vodka 70Cl
- Vodka
- I am Stolichnaya®. My origins are in the fertile region of Tambov, where my own wheat farms surround my state-of-the-art distillery, Talvis. Here, my certified 'Alpha Grade' spirit - the finest reference of purity and quality - is distilled just three times to preserve my gentle, grainy character.
- My spirit then travels to the historic Latvijas Balzams in Riga, where I become vodka. Just four filtrations through quartz sand and birch wood charcoal are all that is needed to acquire my unsurpassed smoothness. I am Stolichnaya®. Tonight I am here.
- Made with certified alpha grade spirit
- 100% grain neutral spirits
- Kosher
- Pack size: 70cl
Alcohol Units
28
ABV
40% vol
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Name and address
- Produced and bottled at:
- Latvijas Balzams,
- A. Čaka 160,
- Rīga,
- LV-1012,
- Latvia.
- Cellar Trends Limited,
- Stonehouse Farm,
- Ashby Road,
- Woodville,
- Swadlincote,
- Derbyshire,
- DE11 7BP.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl
