Tesco Low Fat Evaporated Semi Skimmed Milk 410G

good milk
Very creamy
Quite good on dessert instead of cream. Nice when added to hot chocolate.
Good value for money
Your own brand is as nit as good as branded goods
As expected
Very satisfied
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 463kJ / 110kcal
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, consume within 2 days. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within X days.
Shake well before opening.
approx. 3 Servings
170g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 50g
|Energy
|463kJ / 110kcal
|231kJ / 55kcal
|Fat
|4.0g
|2.0g
|Saturates
|2.7g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|11.6g
|5.8g
|Sugars
|11.6g
|5.8g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|6.9g
|3.5g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.1g
|Vitamin D
|2.80µg (56%NRV)
|1.40µg (28%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
|55% less fat than Tesco Evaporated Milk
|-
|-
This product should not be used as food for babies.
