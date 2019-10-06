By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Evaporated Milk 410G

4.5(15)Write a review
Tesco Evaporated Milk 410G

Per 50g
  • Energy339kJ 81kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.5g
    6%
  • Saturates3.0g
    15%
  • Sugars6.4g
    7%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 678kJ / 162kcal

Product Description

  • Evaporated milk with added vitamin D. 9% milk fat, 22% milk solids non-fat.
  • Tesco Evaporated Milk SWEET & SILKY Ideal with fruit, in coffee or drizzled over crumble
  • Pack size: 410g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Milk, Stabiliser (Disodium Phosphate), Vitamin D3.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within X days. Once opened, consume within 2 days. Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Not suitable for microwave cooking.

    Shake well before opening. Dilute one part evaporated milk with 1 1/2 parts water to obtain equivalent of full cream milk.

    For tea, coffee and cocoa use undiluted.

Number of uses

approx. 3 Servings

Warnings

  • This product should not be used as food for babies.This product should not be used as food for babies.

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

170g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g
Energy678kJ / 162kcal339kJ / 81kcal
Fat9.0g4.5g
Saturates6.0g3.0g
Carbohydrate12.7g6.4g
Sugars12.7g6.4g
Fibre0g0g
Protein7.6g3.8g
Salt0.3g0.2g
Vitamin D2.80µg (56%NRV)1.40µg (28%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

15 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

So handy & creamy

5 stars

1) Making hot chocolate is much much easier with evaporated milk and tastes extra creamy. 2) Makes a lovely raspberry mousse 3) When you want creamy coffee 4) A bit weird in tea unless you use a small amount and stir thoroughly. 5) Ooops ran out of milk and the shops are closed.

Go back to the old label.

4 stars

Still good quality but very annoying that the label has changed. This product used to stand out from other tins, with its clear, distinctive label but no longer. I almost opened a tin of chicken in white sauce, the other day, by mistake because the two tins looked so similar. What is the point of this change?

Perfect for Dulce De Leche a wonderful desert serv

5 stars

Perfect for Dulce De Leche a wonderful desert served in Brazil and made from Condensed Milk, Evaporated Milk and Eggs. Delicious.

A good product.

4 stars

I bought this product, to see if I would like it as much as the regular branded item I usually buy. And to my surprise there was very little difference in taste between the two products, only that Tesco was cheaper saving me money and every little helps.

these are a cooks best friend,forget plain milk use the best.

5 stars

I use this milk in so many dishes,makes wonderful desserts,lovely in coffee,its so creamy,use it in jelly for children,I love it too.

versatile

5 stars

Goes well with any pud. Use it loads.

Great tast and attractive packaging

5 stars

I buy this every time I shop at Tesco

Nice taste

5 stars

This is a lot cheaper than Carnation and tastes just as good if not better.

Great standby!

5 stars

We live in rural West Wales, a long way from anywhere so having a few tins of something nice to have with raspberries or cake makes life even more pleasant There's always a little left over and that belongs to the cat!

Very poor quality

1 stars

The taste was terrible

