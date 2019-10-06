Tesco Evaporated Milk 410G

So handy & creamy
1) Making hot chocolate is much much easier with evaporated milk and tastes extra creamy. 2) Makes a lovely raspberry mousse 3) When you want creamy coffee 4) A bit weird in tea unless you use a small amount and stir thoroughly. 5) Ooops ran out of milk and the shops are closed.
Go back to the old label.
Still good quality but very annoying that the label has changed. This product used to stand out from other tins, with its clear, distinctive label but no longer. I almost opened a tin of chicken in white sauce, the other day, by mistake because the two tins looked so similar. What is the point of this change?
Perfect for Dulce De Leche a wonderful desert serv
Perfect for Dulce De Leche a wonderful desert served in Brazil and made from Condensed Milk, Evaporated Milk and Eggs. Delicious.
A good product.
I bought this product, to see if I would like it as much as the regular branded item I usually buy. And to my surprise there was very little difference in taste between the two products, only that Tesco was cheaper saving me money and every little helps.
these are a cooks best friend,forget plain milk use the best.
I use this milk in so many dishes,makes wonderful desserts,lovely in coffee,its so creamy,use it in jelly for children,I love it too.
versatile
Goes well with any pud. Use it loads.
Great tast and attractive packaging
I buy this every time I shop at Tesco
Nice taste
This is a lot cheaper than Carnation and tastes just as good if not better.
Great standby!
We live in rural West Wales, a long way from anywhere so having a few tins of something nice to have with raspberries or cake makes life even more pleasant There's always a little left over and that belongs to the cat!
Very poor quality
The taste was terrible