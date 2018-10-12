By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Evaporated Milk 170G

3(2)Write a review
Tesco Evaporated Milk 170G
£ 0.50
£2.95/kg
Per 50g
  • Energy339kJ 81kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.5g
    6%
  • Saturates3.0g
    15%
  • Sugars6.4g
    7%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 678kJ / 162kcal

Product Description

  • Evaporated milk with added vitamin D. 9% milk fat, 22% milk solids non-fat.
  Tesco Evaporated Milk SWEET & SILKY Ideal with fruit, in coffee or drizzled over crumble
  • SWEET & SILKY Ideal with fruit, in coffee or drizzled over crumble
  • Pack size: 170g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Milk, Stabiliser (Disodium Phosphate), Vitamin D3.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within X days. Once opened, consume within 2 days. Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Not suitable for microwave cooking.

    Shake well before opening. Dilute one part evaporated milk with 1 1/2 parts water to obtain equivalent of full cream milk.

    For tea, coffee and cocoa use undiluted.

Number of uses

approx. 3 Servings

Warnings

  This product should not be used as food for babies.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

170g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g
Energy678kJ / 162kcal339kJ / 81kcal
Fat9.0g4.5g
Saturates6.0g3.0g
Carbohydrate12.7g6.4g
Sugars12.7g6.4g
Fibre0g0g
Protein7.6g3.8g
Salt0.3g0.2g
Vitamin D2.80µg (56%NRV)1.40µg (28%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

This product should not be used as food for babies.This product should not be used as food for babies.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Nothing stands out

1 stars

This is a very poor imitation of the original. I will not be buying it again.

Great value lovely on coffee

5 stars

Goes very well with tissimo coffee machine

