Tesco Light Choices Evaporated Semi Skimmed Milk 170G

Tesco Light Choices Evaporated Semi Skimmed Milk 170G
£ 0.50
£2.95/kg
Per 50g
  • Energy231kJ 55kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.0g
    3%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars5.8g
    6%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 463kJ / 110kcal

Product Description

  • Reduced fat evaporated semi-skimmed milk with added vitamin D. 4% milk fat, 20% milk solids non-fat.
  • SWEET & SILKY Ideal with fruit, in coffee, or drizzled over crumble
  • Pack size: 170g

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, consume within 2 days. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within X days.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before opening.

Number of uses

approx. 3 Servings

Warnings

  • This product should not be used as food for babies.This product should not be used as food for babies.

Net Contents

170g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g
Energy463kJ / 110kcal231kJ / 55kcal
Fat4.0g2.0g
Saturates2.7g1.4g
Carbohydrate11.6g5.8g
Sugars11.6g5.8g
Fibre0g0g
Protein6.9g3.5g
Salt0.3g0.1g
Vitamin D2.80µg (56%NRV)1.40µg (28%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
55% less fat than Tesco Evaporated Milk--

Safety information

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

stick with standard evaporated

2 stars

low fat evaporated milk, not that nice.

