Whiskas Pouches Favourites Adult 12 X 100G
Product Description
- Developed with our nutritionists and veterinarians at the Waltham Centre.
- Waltham™
- A World Leading Authority on Pet Care and Nutrition
- www.waltham.com
- Complete Wet Pet Food for Adult Cats.
- Our WHISKAS® 1+ range offers a variety of tailored meals in an appetizing jelly, that are perfectly balanced to help your cat stay happy and healthy. Our tasty meals, made with a combination of selected natural ingredients +vitamins +minerals, provide everything they nutritionally need for a healthy life:
- With zinc and sunflower oil, a natural source of omega 6 fatty acids, which help to support a healthy skin & coat
- With balanced mineral levels to support urinary tract health
- Nutritionally complete & balanced to help them stay happy and healthy
- With 100% sustainably sourced fish
- At the WHISKAS® brand we help nurture your cat at every stage of their life with meals they'll instinctively love.
- Has your cat tried our other delicious WHISKAS® cat food varieties?
- Pack size: 1200G
Information
Storage
Best before date: see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.
Preparation and Usage
- 74 kcal / 100 g
- Feeding instructions: Allow a transition phase, adjust amounts and divide it into meals according to your pet's needs. Visit our website or call our Consumer Careline for feeding information. Fresh water should always be available. Serve food at room temperature, surplus food can be chilled for up to 2 days.
- 24h Daily Feeding Recommendation
- 3 kg: Pouch Only: x2 ½, Pouch + Dry Food: x1 ½ +15g
- 4 kg: Pouch Only: x3, Pouch + Dry Food: x2 + 15g
- We recommend to feed a mix of WHISKAS® wet and dry food.
- Daily menu for my cat
- Feeding guide for an average adult cat (4kg)
- 2 Pouches + 15 g Dry Food
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
- 0800 738 800
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
- www.whiskas.co.uk
- IE: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- www.whiskas.ie
Net Contents
12 x 100g ℮
- With Chicken
- With Salmon
- With Beef
- With Tuna
Ingredients
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (36%, of which 94% Natural*, including 4% Beef in the Chunk**), Minerals (0.6%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Oils and Fats (including 0.1% Sunflower Oil), *Natural Ingredients, **Chunk typically 43% of product
Storage
- Best before date: see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 8.5 Fat content: 4.5 Inorganic matter: 1.8 Crude fibre: 0.30 Moisture: 84.5 Calcium: 0.32 Phosphorus: 0.22 Vitamin B1: 29.4 mg Vitamin D3: 250 IU (Vitamin D3 not supplemented in fish varieties) Vitamin E: 19.6 mg Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate): 1.3 mg Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous): 0.24 mg Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate): 11.9 mg Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate): 2.4 mg Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate): 17.5 mg Cassia gum: 2450 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: - Technological additives: -
- With Chicken
- With Salmon
- With Beef
- With Tuna
Ingredients
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (34%, of which 94% Natural*), Fish and Fish Derivatives (100% Natural*, including 4% Tuna in the Chunk**), Minerals (0.6%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Oils and Fats (including 0.1% Sunflower Oil), *Natural Ingredients, **Chunk typically 43% of product
Storage
- Best before date: see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 8.5 Fat content: 4.5 Inorganic matter: 1.8 Crude fibre: 0.30 Moisture: 84.5 Calcium: 0.32 Phosphorus: 0.22 Vitamin B1: 29.4 mg Vitamin D3: 250 IU (Vitamin D3 not supplemented in fish varieties) Vitamin E: 19.6 mg Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate): 1.3 mg Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous): 0.24 mg Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate): 11.9 mg Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate): 2.4 mg Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate): 17.5 mg Cassia gum: 2450 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: - Technological additives: -
- With Chicken
- With Salmon
- With Beef
- With Tuna
Ingredients
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (36%, of which 94% Natural*, including 4% Chicken in the Chunk**), Minerals (0.6%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Oils and Fats (including 0.1% Sunflower Oil), *Natural Ingredients, **Chunk typically 43% of product
Storage
- Best before date: see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 8.5 Fat content: 4.5 Inorganic matter: 1.8 Crude fibre: 0.30 Moisture: 84.5 Calcium: 0.32 Phosphorus: 0.22 Vitamin B1: 29.4 mg Vitamin D3: 250 IU (Vitamin D3 not supplemented in fish varieties) Vitamin E: 19.6 mg Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate): 1.3 mg Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous): 0.24 mg Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate): 11.9 mg Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate): 2.4 mg Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate): 17.5 mg Cassia gum: 2450 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: - Technological additives: -
- With Chicken
- With Salmon
- With Beef
- With Tuna
Ingredients
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (34%, of which 94% Natural*), Fish and Fish Derivatives (100% Natural*, including 4% Salmon in the Chunk**), Minerals (0.6%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Oils and Fats (including 0.1% Sunflower Oil), *Natural Ingredients, **Chunk typically 43% of product
Storage
- Best before date: see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 8.5 Fat content: 4.5 Inorganic matter: 1.8 Crude fibre: 0.30 Moisture: 84.5 Calcium: 0.32 Phosphorus: 0.22 Vitamin B1: 29.4 mg Vitamin D3: 250 IU (Vitamin D3 not supplemented in fish varieties) Vitamin E: 19.6 mg Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate): 1.3 mg Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous): 0.24 mg Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate): 11.9 mg Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate): 2.4 mg Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate): 17.5 mg Cassia gum: 2450 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: - Technological additives: -
