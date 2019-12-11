By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
F Giacobazzi Balsamic Vinegar Modena 3 Leaves 250Ml

F Giacobazzi Balsamic Vinegar Modena 3 Leaves 250Ml
£ 2.00
£0.80/100ml

Product Description

  • This exceptionally smooth, naturally mellow vinegar has been produced in the Modena area for over 250 years. Giacobazzi blends the must of carefully harvested grapes and wine vinegar patiently maturing it in wooden barrels through a slow and rigorously controlled process.
  • 6% ACIDITY.
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Grape Must, Cooked Grape Must, Antioxidant E224

Storage

Store at room temperature and keep away from direct sunlight.

Preparation and Usage

  • The distinctive taste of balsamic vinegar of Modena makes it ideal for salads, for use on grilled or boiled fish, meat & vegetables and as an ingredient for dressings and sauces.

Recycling info

Pack. Glass

Name and address

  • Fattorie Giacobazzi Bastiglia,
  • Modena.

Return to

  
  

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy452kJ/106kcal
Protein0.2g
Carbohydrate21.8g
Fat<0.1g

