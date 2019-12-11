F Giacobazzi Balsamic Vinegar Modena 3 Leaves 250Ml

Product Description
- This exceptionally smooth, naturally mellow vinegar has been produced in the Modena area for over 250 years. Giacobazzi blends the must of carefully harvested grapes and wine vinegar patiently maturing it in wooden barrels through a slow and rigorously controlled process.
- 6% ACIDITY.
- Pack size: 250ml
Information
Ingredients
Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Grape Must, Cooked Grape Must, Antioxidant E224
Storage
Store at room temperature and keep away from direct sunlight.
Preparation and Usage
- The distinctive taste of balsamic vinegar of Modena makes it ideal for salads, for use on grilled or boiled fish, meat & vegetables and as an ingredient for dressings and sauces.
Recycling info
Pack. Glass
Name and address
- Fattorie Giacobazzi Bastiglia,
- Modena.
Return to
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|452kJ/106kcal
|Protein
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|21.8g
|Fat
|<0.1g
