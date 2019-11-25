By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Free From 10 Crispy Cod Fish Fingers 300G

3.5(6)Write a review
Tesco Free From 10 Crispy Cod Fish Fingers 300G
£ 2.50
£8.34/kg
3 fish fingers
  • Energy765kJ 183kcal
    9%
  • Fat8.5g
    12%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 889kJ / 212kcal

Product Description

  • 10 Formed cod (Gadus morhua) fillet portions in a gluten free coating.
  • Delicious cod fillet fingers in a light and crispy gluten free coating. This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
  • Delicious cod fillet fingers in a light and crispy gluten free coating. This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
  • Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Cook from frozen 20 mins
  • Responsibly sourced
  • Gluten and wheat free
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cod (Fish) (65%), Rice Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Maize Flour, Gram Flour, Water, Cornflour, Potato Starch, Salt, Pepper, Colours (Paprika Extract, Curcumin), Dextrose, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: For best results cook from frozen. Remove all packaging.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 17-20 mins.
Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using cod

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g3 fish fingers (86g**)
Energy889kJ / 212kcal765kJ / 183kcal
Fat9.9g8.5g
Saturates0.8g0.7g
Carbohydrate16.8g14.4g
Sugars0.2g0.2g
Fibre1.2g1.0g
Protein13.4g11.5g
Salt1.0g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 300g typically weighs 287g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Gone from being delicious to disgusting

1 stars

These used to consist of a whole piece of cod in a crispy gluten free coating and were worth paying the premium that gluten free products attract - so much so that I used to buy them for the whole family even though only I need gluten free. Now they are made of bits of fish and the coating goes soggy when cooked - absolutely horrid. Wont be buying anymore unless thay revert to the original recipe/supplier

Very nice allot better than non free from by Tesco

4 stars

Very nice allot better than non free from by Tesco. The bread crumbs etc on all other products by tesco now are so strong that you cannot taste the fish etc. These are grt but I would suggest a little spray of oil onto the hot tray as the bread crumbs come off although my tray is new. Turn over carefully. You can taste the Cod for a change not with NON FREE FROM Tesco breadcrumb or battered products. Another thing Tesco changed and got it wrong other than these. Please go back to the drawing board tesco and go back to what you used to do with your crumbed and battered fish. These are very nice why cant you make all your breaded products like Birds eye or Youngs like you used too?

Unpleasant

1 stars

These have changed recently, the breadcrumbs are unpalatable, the fish is grey and tastes very oily. They used to be good they are now unpleasant

Fish fingers you can taste the difference

5 stars

This is of the highest quality you can taste the difference I gladly recommended this

Yummy!

5 stars

These are really good. Great value as well. You really wouldn't know they are Free From.

Excellent

5 stars

These are excellent. Good quality cod and a tasty coating. Better than another very well known gluten free equivalent in my opinion.

Usually bought next

Goodfella's Gluten Free Margherita Pizza 328G

£ 3.00
£9.15/kg

Tesco Free From 20 Chicken Nuggets 400G

£ 3.50
£8.75/kg

Tesco Omega Fish Fingers 10 Pack 300G

£ 1.20
£4.00/kg

Tesco 12 Potato Waffles 680G

£ 1.20
£1.77/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here