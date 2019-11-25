Tesco Free From 10 Crispy Cod Fish Fingers 300G

Gone from being delicious to disgusting
These used to consist of a whole piece of cod in a crispy gluten free coating and were worth paying the premium that gluten free products attract - so much so that I used to buy them for the whole family even though only I need gluten free. Now they are made of bits of fish and the coating goes soggy when cooked - absolutely horrid. Wont be buying anymore unless thay revert to the original recipe/supplier
Very nice allot better than non free from by Tesco
Very nice allot better than non free from by Tesco. The bread crumbs etc on all other products by tesco now are so strong that you cannot taste the fish etc. These are grt but I would suggest a little spray of oil onto the hot tray as the bread crumbs come off although my tray is new. Turn over carefully. You can taste the Cod for a change not with NON FREE FROM Tesco breadcrumb or battered products. Another thing Tesco changed and got it wrong other than these. Please go back to the drawing board tesco and go back to what you used to do with your crumbed and battered fish. These are very nice why cant you make all your breaded products like Birds eye or Youngs like you used too?
Unpleasant
These have changed recently, the breadcrumbs are unpalatable, the fish is grey and tastes very oily. They used to be good they are now unpleasant
Fish fingers you can taste the difference
This is of the highest quality you can taste the difference I gladly recommended this
Yummy!
These are really good. Great value as well. You really wouldn't know they are Free From.
Excellent
These are excellent. Good quality cod and a tasty coating. Better than another very well known gluten free equivalent in my opinion.