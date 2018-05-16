Tesco Extra Strength Insect Repellent Spray 125Ml

Product Description
- Tesco MAX Strength Insect Repellent Aerosol 50% DEET + 1% PMD 125ml
- Repels mosquitoes, midges & other biting insects
- 6hr protection & 50% DEET
- 125ml capacity
- INSECT PROTECT MAX STRENGTH REPELS MOSQUITOES, MIDGES AND OTHER BITING INSECTS 50% DEET + 1% PMD 8 HOUR PROTECTION DERMATOLOGICALLY tested
- Tesco Insect protect Max strength aerosol spray 125ml. Tesco Insect protect Max strength aerosol spray is a proven effective insect repellent formulated to repel mosquitoes, midges and other biting insects for up to 8 hours. Suitable for tropical areas where there is a high risk from insect borne diseases, but should be used in conjunction with other sensible protective measures. Precautions for high risk destinations should be discussed with your doctor prior to travelling.
- Pack size: 125ML
Information
Ingredients
Diethyl Toluamide, Butane, Alcohol Denat., Isobutane, Propane, Isopropyl Myristate, PMD Rich Botanic Oil, Parfum, Citral, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Citronellol, Limonene, Geraniol, Linalool, Coumarin. Active ingredients: Diethyl Toluamide (DEET) 50% w/w & PMD Rich Botanic Oil 1% w/w.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake can well and apply carefully to exposed areas of the body. BODY: Hold can approximately 20cm (8”) away and spray directly on to skin. FACE: DO NOT spray directly onto face. Spray into palm of hand and smooth over face and neck, avoiding eyes, nose, mouth and lips. Reapply when necessary. Wash hands after application.
Warnings
- Tesco Insect protect Max strength aerosol spray,
- in accordance with national regulations,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
125ml
Safety information
- Flammable
- Irritant
